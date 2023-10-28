There were a few umpire’s calls, which obviously didn’t entertain the ones on the receiving end.

Pakistan and South Africa played a thriller in the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, to entertain fans across the globe. It was the first real close game in the World Cup 2023. There were so many crucial moments throughout the rubber, with the game well-balanced before Keshav Maharaj’s match-winning four.

However, the umpires had their task cut out throughout the game, as they had several close calls to make. There were a few umpire’s calls, which obviously didn’t entertain the ones on the receiving end. A few decisions here and there could have changed the entire result of the game.

The two most talked about umpiring decisions came in the second innings, when South Africa were hunting the total. The first one went in Pakistan’s favour when the on-field decision-maker adjudged Rassie van der Dussen out. The drama unfolded, as the replays initially showed the ball to be missing the stumps, but the replay was reloaded, and it showed the umpire’s call on impact and stumps part.

Later, Tabraiz Shamsi survived a close call in the end moments when the umpire turned down a massive appeal by the Pakistani players. The bowling team, Pakistan, took the review, but it was again umpire’s call, albeit marginally. Ideally, the former should have been not out, and the latter should have been out, but as Babar Azam admitted, such things are part of the game.

Former South Africa and India players clash on social media over DRS after South Africa beat Pakistan

Several decisions were controversial and will be the talking point for some time now. A few former cricketers also expressed their thoughts on the judgments on social media. Along the same lines, the former Indian spinner, Harbhajan Singh, called out the decisions and questioned the existence of the umpire’s call during the LBW decisions.

“Bad umpiring and bad rules cost Pakistan this game.. @ICC should change this rule .. if the ball is hitting the stump that’s out whether umpire gave out or not out doesn’t matter.. otherwise what is the use of technology???” posted Harbhajan on his X account following the thriller.

Bad umpiring and bad rules cost Pakistan this game.. @ICC should change this rule .. if the ball is hitting the stump that’s out whether umpire gave out or not out doesn’t matter.. otherwise what is the use of technology??? @TheRealPCB vs #SouthAfrica #worldcup — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 27, 2023

However, the former South Africa captain, Graeme Smith, was quick to quote Harbhajan’s post and question the controversial decision about Rassie van der Dussen.

“Bhajji, @harbhajan_singh I feel the same as you on umpires call, but @Rassie72 and South Africa can have the same feeling.?” quoted Smith.

Bhajji, @harbhajan_singh I feel the same as you on umpires call, but @Rassie72 and South Africa can have the same feeling.? https://t.co/lcTvm8zXD1 — Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) October 27, 2023

Obviously, the umpire’s call will never satisfy both parties. Harbhajan Singh and Graeme Smith have distinct views, but it’s hard to find fault in either of the posts. The World Cup is heating, and the impact is visible across social media platforms as well.

