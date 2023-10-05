Harbhajan Singh reveals Gary Kirsten's unique rule behind India's 2011 World Cup triumph

Indian team led by captain MS Dhoni and under the mentoring of Gary Kristen won the ODI World Cup after a long gap of 28 years. It is often said that under Kristen the team gelled together and played as complete unit. Former Indian legendary off spinner Harbhajan Singh shared a piece of advice given by Kristen which helped the team to stay away from the external pressure. He said that the coach told them not to read newspapers during the ODI World Cup 2011.

Harbhajan talks about advice of Gary Kristen during the 2011 ODI World Cup

"Those times (2011) were different. You could get away by not reading newspapers. Now, everything is there on social media. Gary Kirsten had set up a rule and asked us not to read newspapers," he told India Today.

Harbhajan said that those times were very different from today's social media days. There were only newspaper back then.

He compared newspaper era with today's social media days. Harbhajan Singh cautioned players to avoid social media for two months if they underperform, highlighting the potential backlash from fans and critics. He advised them to stay away from their phones to shield themselves from negative comments and scrutiny on platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

"If you don't perform well on a particular day, you will see what people will do on social media. I would advise players to stay away from social media. Don't see your phones for the next two months," he added.

India's 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup campaign was a dream run that culminated in glory. Co-hosted with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, India's journey was marked by exceptional performances. Led by Captain MS Dhoni and spurred on by star players like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, and Gautam Gambhir, India won crucial matches throughout the tournament. Their victory in the final against Sri Lanka, with Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni's match-winning partnership, remains etched in cricketing history. The triumph, India's second World Cup win after 1983, ignited celebrations nationwide, as cricket fans rejoiced in their team's remarkable achievement.

When the Rohit Sharma-led Team India team competes in the ODI World Cup later this year, they will be looking to end their ICC title drought. On October 8, India will face Australia, a five-time World Cup winner. Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the last Indian captain to win the ODI World Cup (2011). He also led the team to its final ICC title, the Champions Trophy, in 2013.