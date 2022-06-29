Watch: Hardik Pandya hurls verbal abuses at Harshal Patel and Ishan Kishan over an ill-advised review

The stand-in India captain had a go at the two cricketers after being let down on a DRS call.

Advised into an incorrect review by Harshal Patel and Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya let the duo know of his disappointment.

Stand-in India skipper Hardik Pandya on Tuesday, June 28, had a rare moment of anger on the cricket field. The usually unruffled allround cricketer was seen giving his teammates Harshal Patel and Ishan Kishan a mouthful for a badly advocated review during the second T20I versus Ireland.

The incident relates to an LBW shout off the bowling of Patel against Ireland right-hand batter Lorcan Tucker, who was on the move across to the off-stump when an incoming delivery from the right-arm seamer brushed his front pad.

This immediately attracted a huge appeal from the bowler and the rest of the Indian fielders as the ball then bounced on the turf towards wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan.

Seeing Tucker move outside the off-stump, the umpire didn't raise his finger even as Patel and Kishan went on an animated appeal and convinced their skipper Hardik Pandya, who was placed square on the off-side and didn't have a good view of things, to opt for the DRS.

Hardik Pandya's moment of anger at Harshal Patel, Ishan Kishan

The moment the DRS was taken, a close-in review revealed the whereabouts of the delivery from Patel and it became clear that Tucker was well outside the off-stump when the ball hit him on the front pad.

Done in by a slow off-cutter on the move, Tucker missed his attempted straight drive and had the ball hitting him quite high on the front pad. The cutter from Patel brushed the outer edge of the protective equipment with the batter clearly having moved well outside the line of the off-stump.

Yet, Patel and Kishan convinced Hardik Pandya to opt for the review. The skipper, who was fielding inside the circle but placed square on the off-side, had no good view of the LBW shout. He went by the word from his teammates in asking for the DRS.

What followed was a funny incident where the front-on review of the shout against Tucker left Pandya bemused over his two mates and threw at them some choicest of cuss words.

Watch the sequence here: