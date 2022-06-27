'He can maybe get an IPL contract' - Hardik Pandya impressed by Ireland youngster

Hardik Pandya has predicted an IPL gig for this Irish young batting talent after the first T20I in Dublin.

Impressed by his knock in Malahide, Hardik Pandya believes Harry Tector will soon be playing the IPL.

India's stand-in skipper for the two-match T20I series versus Ireland, Hardik Pandya, has prophesied a career in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a young batting talent he witnessed from close-quarters on Sunday (June 26).

Pandya saw Ireland's young middle-order batter Harry Tector top-score against his attack, with a freeflowing 64 not out off just 33 deliveries, featuring 6 fours and 3 sixes.

Walking into bat at No.4 for the Irishmen, with his team reeling at 3 for 22 at one stage, Tector almost singlehandedly took Ireland to a fighting total of 108/4 in a rain-marred 12-overs per side game.

Highly impressed by his knock in Malahide, Hardik Pandya decided to gift Tector his bat as a token of encouragement for the 22-year-old, who is considered the present and the future of Irish cricket.

Hardik Pandya backs Harry Tector to play the IPL soon

Speaking to the press after India's win in the opening T20I of the two-match series, Hardik Pandya said Tector played some "fantastic" shots through his explosive, game-changing knock for the hosts in Dublin. He went on to predict an IPL bid for the young talent sooner rather than later.

"Oh, he (Harry Tector) played some fantastic shots. And obviously, he's 22. I have given him a bat as well. So maybe he can score some more sixes and maybe get an IPL contract," Pandya was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Also Read - 'Dublin into the attack' - Fans troll Ajit Agarkar for epic fail in commentary during India-Ireland T20I

Having been in such position at the start of his own career, Pandya had a word of healthy advice to share with Irish cricket authorities regarding Tector. The premier Indian allrounder said it's important that everyone collectively guides the player through his journey and ensures he fulfils his potential.

"And I wish him luck and, you know, just look after him. Give him the right guidance. It's not always about cricket. It's about understanding your own lifestyle and understanding what is at stake. If you can manage that, I'm sure he's going to be around not just in the IPL, but in all the leagues in the world," he added.

1-0 up in the series, India will be hoping to seal the trophy in their favour in the next match on Tuesday (June 28).