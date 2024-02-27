Hardik Pandya returns from injury; delivers a great bowling spell in DY Patil T20 tournament

This is Pandya's first appearance in four months, since his ankle injury during the ODI World Cup last year.

In a positive development coming in, star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has made a stellar comeback from injury. Pandya, who had been sidelined since his ankle injury during the ODI World Cup last year returned to competitive cricket, plying his trade in the DY Patil Cup in Navi Mumbai.

This is his first appearance in four months, during which he has been constantly been rehabbing and updating fans through his social media posts.

Over the last month, Pandya has been training in Baroda adhering to a return-to-fitness roadmap drawn up for him by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The all-rounder also featured in practice matches at NCA along with Rishabh Pant, who is also returning after suffering serious injuries in a car accident in December 2022.

Pandya played for Reliance 1 in the DY Patil T20 Cup in Navi Mumbai last night (February 26) and finished with impressive bowling figures.

Hardik Pandya makes a resounding return from injury

Pandya started the bowling attack, taking two wickets for 22 runs in three overs. Later, he played at the No. 10 spot and contributed to a nail-biting chase alongside Piyush Chawla. Pandya remained unbeaten, scoring 3 runs from four balls as Reliance 1 secured a two-wicket victory over Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. Notably, one of his wickets was India T20 cricketer Rahul Tripathi.

Pandya's performance will make both the India selectors and Mumbai Indians franchise elated, especially with the IPL 2024 and 2024 T20 World Cup being the next major events in the pipeline.

Hardik Pandya will also have the spotlight on him as he gears up to return as the new Mumbai Indians captain and it remains to be seen how it pans out for the India star.

