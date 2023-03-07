Harmanpreet Kaur shocked after DRS howler reprieves Richa Ghosh

The Mumbai Indians skipper couldn't believe her team's misfortune after having spotted a deflection off the bat of the Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batter.

Harmanpreet Kaur was absolutely shocked after a DRS mishap saw Richa Ghosh survive even as the initial replay told of a deflection from the willow before being caught by the wicketkeeper in the Women's Premier League (WPL) game played on Monday (March 6) night.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper couldn't believe her eyes when the ultraedge showed no connection between the bat and the ball, allowing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Ghosh to continue her innings when she should easily have made the long walk back.

The bizarre incident left Harmanpreet in dismay as the MI captain was seen in an animated mode, raising her hands in disbelief towards the giant screen while it played out the DRS review which had Ghosh hooking the ball but without any murmur on the ultraedge.

Since the on-field umpire, too, had given it not out and his partner in the pavillion found no evidence to make a contrasting decision, Ghosh survived and Harmapreet Kaur's team had to settle with the umpires' move.

Harmanpreet Kaur in disbelief after DRS howler

The incident happened during the eighth over of the much-anticipated MI versus RCB clash in the WPL 2023 at the historic Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Trying to bounce out RCB wicketkeeper-batter Ghosh, medium-pacer Nat Sciver-Brunt got one to rise off the shorter lengths near the batter's head.

Ghosh shaped up to play a hook shot but missed the delivery, leading to a huge appeal by MI glover Yastika Bhatia and the rest of the fielding side but the on-field umpire stood unmoved. It followed a discussion between Bhatia and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and they went for the review, convinced that they had spotted a deflection off Ghosh's willow.

Expecting the DRS to pave way for a breakthrough in their favour, Harmanpreet and the rest, however, were left shocked when even the review taken showed zero murmurs on the ultraedge, with Ghosh surviving and continuing to bat on.

Even the fans watching the game couldn't believe what just happened as they got the social media buzzing with their views.

Here is how they reacted:

It was OUT, clearly an edge.



Ultra edge ne bacha liya Richa Ghosh ko... First time Referral galat decision deke aapko save kr rha..😂#RCBvsMI — Dr. Cric Point 🏏 (@drcricpoint) March 6, 2023

From the naked eye, felt like there was an edge. Even Richa Ghosh’s reaction felt like she edged it. Weird UltraEdge didn’t pick it up. Lucky reprieve for Richa and RCB. #MIvRCB #WPL2023 — Vishesh Roy (@vroy38) March 6, 2023

Wow!!! Richa Ghosh (not her fault btw) has absolutely taken the cover off one to the keeper. How it was given not out was weird enough, but ultra edge not showing a spike was bizarre!! Clear deflection… Ghosh was walking!!! Now Perry is run-out and RCB in some bother! #TATAWPL — 🗡️Charles Dagnall 🗡️ (@CharlesDagnall) March 6, 2023

Technology helps most of the time but Richa Ghosh so lucky to get away because of it. Was a clear edge, such a huge deflection but still can't fathom how ultra edge showed nothing. Even Richa Ghosh was walking before ultra edge came up.Had taken her gloves off.#WPL2023 #MIvRCB — Sidhant Maheshwari (@sidsports17) March 6, 2023

Unreal scenes, Reply showed Richa Ghosh got a deflection but Ultra Edge showed no bat involved, Harmanpreet Kaur can't believe what just happened #TATAWPL #WPL #RCBvsMI #MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/aC1Ziw9dNU — Pandu Raj (@CricketPanduRaj) March 6, 2023

Richa Ghosh had pretty much walked off the field but ultra-edge somehow didn't show anything. — Nueve (@SportsNueve9) March 6, 2023





Ghosh went on to score 28 off 26 before her actual dismissal. Harmanpreet and her MI team could take consolation in the fact that they managed to dismiss RCB for 155 and clinched victory by nine wickets.