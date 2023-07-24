"She is not bigger than the game" - '83 WC winner demands action against Harmanpreet for her antics

During the decider, Harmanpreet displayed her disappointment with the umpiring standard by hitting the stumps with her bat after her dismissal. There were two other instances where contentious umpiring calls went against the Indian batters.

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been the center of attention following her post-match actions towards the Bangladesh team, diverting the spotlight from the home team's commendable performance in securing a 1-1 draw in the ODI series. Bangladesh's impressive turnaround in the 3rd ODI resulted in a draw but was overshadowed by Harmanpreet, who not only expressed her discontent with some umpiring decisions in the series decider but also mocked the Bangladesh team, leading to their players boycotting the joint photograph session.

This behavior has been heavily criticized by India legend Madan Lal, who has called for stringent action from the BCCI and denounced her actions as "pathetic." During the third match, Harmanpreet displayed her disappointment with the umpiring standard by hitting the stumps with her bat after her dismissal. There were two other instances where contentious umpiring calls went against the Indian batters.

In the post-match interview, the 34-year-old captain criticized the umpires before disrespecting the Bangladesh players during the trophy photograph session. A viral video showed Harmanpreet inviting the umpires to join in implying they were part of the Bangladesh team, which led to the Bangladesh skipper, Nigar Sultan urging her players to leave the session in protest.

Harmanpreet expected to be fined by the ICC and BCCI

Reacting to these actions, Madan, the 1983 World Cup-winning player, took to Twitter and strongly criticized Harmanpreet, demanding strict action from the BCCI.

“Harmanpreet’s behaviour against the Bangladesh women’s team was pathetic. She is not bigger than the game. She got a very bad name for Indian cricket. BCCI should take very strict disciplinary action,” he tweeted.

While the BCCI and ICC are yet to make official statements regarding the incident but reports suggest that Harmanpreet is likely to face a 75% fine of her match fees and receive demerit points as well.

