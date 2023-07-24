Watch: 'Thankful for his support' - Ishan Kishan grateful of Rishabh Pant's advice after maiden Test fifty

Ishan Kishan didn't just don the Rishabh Pant avatar with the bat for his maiden half-century in the Trinidad Test, but also implemented the lessons imbibed through conversations and healthy discussions at the sidelines of NCA visits in recent months with him.

After blasting his way to an unbeaten 52* off 34 deliveries at the brink of India's third-innings declaration against the West Indies, Kishan opened up on suggestions given to him by Pant at the state-of-the-art facility in Bangalore during the month-off break after the World Test Championship (WTC) final in early June.

Pant has been under rehab for multiple injuries and bruises taken after surviving a horrific car accident near New Year's eve and had Kishan meeting him at the NCA after visiting for his fitness reinvigoration work.

During their conversations, Kishan revealed on Sunday (July 23), Pant was kind enough to work on his game and give him invaluable suggestions, which have helped him swiftly transition to the Test level on this trip to the Caribbean.

Kishan opens up on Pant's guidance after maiden fifty

Speaking to broadcasters after stumps on Day 4 of the second Test, Kishan revealed speaking extensively to Pant, his friend, who has been more than willing to provide inputs even as the Jharkhand youngster is trying to firm up his standing as the explosive left-hander's immediate Test backup.

"I was at NCA before coming here, practising and Rishabh was also there," Kishan said. "He just got few (important) points for me, he asked me about my bat position and (provided inputs on it). I've been playing with him and playing together for so long, (over) so many matches."

"He (Rishabh) knows how I play, knows what my mindset is. So he helped me little bit with my bat position and I also wanted someone to tell me a few things about my batting. So it was a great time for him to come and chat with me, so really thankful for his support."

Watch: Ishan Kishan plays the trademark Rishabh Pant one-handed shot to complete maiden Test fifty

Kishan would be delighted to have made an impressive feast with the bat and the gloves in Trinidad after a rather unconvincing start in Dominica. Becoming a definite backup to Pant remains a long journey but the earnest cricketer laid his intentions absolutely clear with a terrific display on the penultimate day.