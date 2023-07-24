Watch: Ishan Kishan plays the trademark Rishabh Pant one-handed shot to complete maiden Test fifty

Ishan Kishan invoked Rishabh Pant with a sensational one-handed six to reach his maiden half-century in Test match cricket on Sunday (July 23). The young wicketkeeper-batter, who is one of the backups to the injured incumbent, easily world cricket's most impactful Test batter when in full flow, reminded people of the blistering Pant with back-to-back maximums to pull off the milestone.

Having raced to 44 off 32 deliveries, the left-hander belted West Indies fast-bowler Kemar Roach with a six down the ground while losing the left hand on his batting grip. The left-hander continued with his downswing with just the upper hand on his willow and yet found an optimum connection to smash it over the long-on region.

The Jharkhand batter had picked up full gears in the third-innings of the Trinidad Test as India pushed towards an early declaration being mindful of the intermittent rains at the Queen's Park Oval. Kishan selflessly coasted along to a fifty in just 33 deliveries, with the declaration ultimately arriving the very next ball.

Kishan invokes Pant with one-handed six

Kishan finished 52* off 34 balls, including 4 fours and 2 sixes, with the last one of the lot being the highlight, for it inspired memories of Pant at his absolute destroying best with the bat in hand.

Watch: Fans shocked as Harmanpreet Kaur hits stumps in anger after being given out LBW

The eye-catching shot arrived off the penultimate ball of the 24th over in the Indian second-innings. With the declaration imminent, Kishan picked up the gears from the word go and even as the Calypso Kings set multiple boundary riders in to put the opposition plans off, the left-hander found the boundary frequently and reached his first milestone at the Test level with consecutive maximums.



Kishan reached his fifty with the most Pantesque shot played by Pant when he would bring opposition attacks down to his feet and leave a great impact on the Test matches.

The aggressive left-hander, who is severe on anything too full or short by, has a Test match strike rate of 73.6 with the bat. Kishan may not be as skilful or technically compact but certainly has the intent to replicate Pant at his very best.