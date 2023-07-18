"He plays with the mind" - India spin legend on Ashwin's ability to read conditions

Ashwin scripted a host of records after an impressive display against WI in the first test, where he claimed 12 wickets

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin showcased his exceptional bowling prowess in the first Test match against West Indies in Dominica. In the process, Ashwin scripted a host of records after his display, where he claimed 12 wickets.

Ashwin achieved a remarkable feat by securing his 8th ten-wicket match haul, thus equalling Anil Kumble's record and placing them both as joint record holders for India. Additionally, Ashwin is only one five-wicket haul away from matching Kumble's record of 35 in Test matches.

The first Test concluded on Day 3 evening, primarily due to Ashwin's impressive performance as he finished with a dozen scalps under his name. Adding to the excitement, debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an outstanding 171 runs. India's leading wicket-taker in Test matches turned cricket analyst, Anil Kumble praised Ashwin's significant contribution stating that it was the best performance by any Indian player in the West Indies.

Ashwin will be clinical as India aim to seal series

Kumble highlighted Ashwin's psychological prowess on the field, stating, "Ashwin plays with the batsmen’s mind. It's not just about the skills you possess but also the ability to transfer pressure onto the batter. This was evident in the body language of every batter that faced R Ashwin."

Kumble further highlighted Ashwin's strategic use of the crease, particularly when bowling to the West Indies' left-handers, including opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul. The former Indian captain and coach also commended Ashwin's ability to analyze the pitch and adapt his bowling strategy accordingly.

The second Test match between India and West Indies is scheduled to commence on July 20th, where Ashwin is once again expected to play a clinical role and seal the two-match test series.

