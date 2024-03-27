'He taught me sacrifices' - Gautam Gambhir's big words on current KKR star

Gautam Gambhir was full of praises for the star KKR player and remembered his struggles all over these years.

Ever since Gautam Gambhir has come back into the KKR set-up, there has been a renewed sense of energy within the team. Gambhir led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. He played his last IPL match for Delhi Daredevils in 2018, after which he retired from all forms of cricket.

Gambhir joined Lucknow Super Giants as the team mentor for IPL 2022 season. He remained wit LSG for seasons in 2022 and 2023. Before the IPL 2024 auction, Gambhir was roped in as KKR's mentor. He could be the change that KKR needs to change the fortunes in their favour.

Gautam Gambhir's big words on Sunil Narine

During an event, Gautam Gambhir praised KKR's star spinner Sunil Narine. Gambhir remembered Narine's struggle over the years and how he had gone through all of them.

"When I talk about sacrifice, this young, shy boy, who came in 2012, did not utter a word. I had seen his struggles. He has gone through so much in this jersey, what any cricketer would never go through. From being reported, to being banned from playing the Champions League final to remodelling his action and coming back to do the same stuff year after year," Gambhir remembered.

"I had seen his emotions, insecurities, his fears, I had seen everything what he has gone through, I've lived that. I have also seen someone like him becoming the greatest bowler in the IPL history. He taught me sacrifices, Sunil Narine," the former KKR captain added.

Sunil Narine was part of KKR's title-winning teams in 2012 and 2014 under Gautam Gambhir. Since his debut in IPL, he has been a constant part of KKR's line-up till now. He was chosen the Most Valuable Player of IPL in two seasons, in 2012 and 2018. Not only with his mystery spin, he is a useful contributor with the bat as well.

Narine has been reported for suspect action in the past but has remodelled his action successfully. Although, he is not the same threat as he used to be earlier, he still posseses a potent threat for the batters. The mystery spinner has a terrific IPL record with 164 wickets at an average of 25.74 and an economy of just 6.72.

