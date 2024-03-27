Rohit Sharma imitates Harshit Rana's flying kiss send-off to Mayank Agarwal

In a training session before SRH's home clash with MI, Rohit Sharma was seen imitating Harshit Rana's flying kiss to Mayank Agarwal in a friendly way.

Rohit Sharma is known for his on-field antics it was proved again before Sunrisers Hyderabad's fixture against Mumbai Indians, to be played on Wednesday. Before their clash, both the teams were involved in a training session at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad.

In a friendly banter, Rohit imitated Harshit Rana's flying-kiss send-off to Mayank Agarwal. The former MI captain did this act right in front of Agarwal, who was seen taking it in a friendly way and couldn't stop his laughter. The reaction from Mayank Agarwal cannot be missed as it showed the camaraderie between him and Rohit Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad deleted the post

The pictures were posted on social media by Sunrisers Hyderabad captioning it, "Flying kisses and friendly rivalries." But the post was deleted immediately. However, the pictures went viral in a few minutes among the social media users.

The flying-kiss incident occurred in Sunrisers Hyderabad's opening match of IPL 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. Harshit Rana, the KKR fast bowler, dismissed Mayank Agarwal for a quickfire 32 in the final over of the powerplay. After taking the wicket, Rana gave a flying-kiss send-off to Mayank Agarwal right in front of his face. The two players were seen staring each other before Agarwal walked off.

However, the incident did not go down well with the match referee, who slapped Harshit Rana with a heavy fine for breaching the IPL code of conduct for two offences.

"Rana committed two Level 1 offences under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He was fined 10 percent and 50 percent of his match fees for the two respective offences. Rana admitted to the two offences and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," an IPL release stated.

WATCH: Harshit Rana and Mayank Agarwal in a stare-down contest after aggressive send-off by KKR pacer

Both the teams Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians are coming on the back off heart-breaking losses in their previous games. While Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their match to Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 runs at Kolkata, Mumbai Indians were defeated by Gujarat Titans by 6 runs at Ahmedabad.

