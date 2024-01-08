Prominent Sunrisers Hyderabad batter announces SHOCK retirement from Test cricket

Heinrich Klaasen, known for his resilience and skill behind the stumps as well as with the bat, debuted in Test cricket in India and represented South Africa in prestigious series in Australia and against the West Indies.

South African wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen has announced his retirement from Test cricket, marking the end of a significant chapter in his cricketing career. The 32-year-old's decision to step away from the red-ball format comes after a journey that saw him play four matches for South Africa from 2019 to 2023.

Klaasen, known for his resilience and skill behind the stumps as well as with the bat, debuted in Test cricket in India and represented South Africa in prestigious series in Australia and against the West Indies. Beyond his international appearances, his first-class career was noteworthy, playing 85 matches and scoring 5347 runs at an impressive average of 46.09. His remarkable record includes 12 hundreds and a personal best of 292 runs for the Momentum Multiply Titans in the CSA 4-Day Series.

Proteas wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen has announced his retirement from Test cricket#heinrichklaasen pic.twitter.com/wUxyVyRdKx — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) January 8, 2024

Reflecting on his decision, Klaasen shared, "It's a difficult decision as red-ball cricket is my favorite format. The battles faced on and off the field have shaped me as a cricketer. I am grateful for the journey and the opportunity to represent my country. My baggy Test cap remains my most precious possession. I thank everyone who contributed to my red-ball career, but now I am ready for new challenges."

Cricket South Africa's Director of Cricket, Enoch Nkwe, acknowledged the impact of Klaasen's retirement. "It is tough to see a player of Heinrich's calibre step away from red-ball cricket, but we respect his decision. We anticipate his continued excellence in the white-ball format and his valuable contributions to South African cricket in the future," Nkwe stated.

Klaasen's retirement signifies not just the loss of a skilled Test player for South Africa but also marks a transition in his career as he focuses on the shorter formats of the game. This move isn't surprising considering the growing number of T20 leagues in the world. Klaasen will be soon seen playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024, that is scheduled to start in the end of March.