"Find out how..." - Sanjay Bangar shares crucial advice for out-of-form India star for 2023 ODI WC

Former Indian all-rounder, Sanjay Bangar has opined that this Mumbai-born India batter must ascertain the optimal tempo for batting between the 25th and 40th overs to excel in the ODI format.

The right-handed batting dynamo's inclusion in India's ODI World Cup squad has garnered significant attention from fans and pundits alike. Despite being the top-ranked T20 player globally, the 32-year-old cricketer has encountered challenges in replicating his success in the 50-over format.

Bangar emphasizes the importance of Suryakumar Yadav's ability to rotate the strike during the middle phase of the game, advocating for a more diverse approach beyond relying solely on boundaries.

Sanjay Bangar said on ESPNCricinfo, "Every batsman needs to find that formula on how to score runs. And Suryakumar Yadav is a versatile player, that he definitely targets boundaries and where to hit them. He has a very good idea of where to hit them, but if there is one thing he needs to do, it is to find out how to bat between the 25th and the 40th over. I don't think he is clear in his head and heart about how to score runs in this period."

Suryakumar Yadav is yet to play in 2023 Asia Cup

"He can play like he does in the T20 format, but if wickets fall, he needs to find out how to rotate strike between the 25th and the 40th over, and he needs to find his own method to score runs here which he is obviously thinking about," he added.

In the ODI format, Suryakumar Yadav has featured in 26 matches, amassing a total of 511 runs at a paltry average of 24.33. His average further dropped to 14.11 in 2023, with only 127 runs scored in 10 matches.

During the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, the right-handed batter has remained on the sidelines as Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan have taken up the middle-order responsibilities.

