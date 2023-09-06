BCCI to release 400k tickets in next phase for 2023 ODI World Cup

This decision comes in response to the significant demand for tickets.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is preparing to release a substantial batch of tickets, totaling approximately 400,000, in the upcoming phase of ticket sales for the eagerly anticipated ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. This decision comes in response to the significant demand for tickets.

Following consultations with the state associations responsible for hosting, the BCCI is taking this step to accommodate as many fervent cricket enthusiasts as possible, ensuring their participation in this historic sporting event.

Now, cricket aficionados from across the globe have the opportunity to secure their seats and be part of this year's cricketing extravaganza. We encourage fans to act swiftly, as we anticipate a high demand for tickets due to the immense global interest in this tournament.

The general sale of tickets for all matches of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will kick off at 8:00 PM IST on September 8, 2023. Fans can purchase their tickets by visiting the official ticketing website here. Further information regarding the subsequent ticket sale phase will be communicated to fans in due course.

Fans can buy tickets for home ties from September 1

The BCCI wholeheartedly recognizes that fans are the lifeblood of the tournament, and their unwavering passion, engagement, and contributions are essential to the success of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

In the earlier phase, the ticket sales had commenced for warm-up and event games of all teams except India from August 28. From August 30, tickets for India’s warm-up games in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram were made available. A day later, tickets for India’s games in Chennai (vs Australia, Oct 8), Delhi (vs Afghanistan, Oct 11) and Pune (vs Bangladesh, Oct 19) were released.

From September 1, fans could buy tickets for the hosts’ ties in Dharamsala (vs New Zealand, Oct 22), Lucknow (vs England, Oct 29) and Mumbai (vs Sri Lanka, Nov 2).

