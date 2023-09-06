"Someone tell Rohit about him" - India skipper faces backlash for signing autograph for rape accused Sandeep Lamichhane

For those unfamiliar with the situation, Lamichanne has been accused of raping a minor in the past year. He was placed in police custody in October of the previous year but was subsequently released on January 13.

India skipper Rohit Sharma has faced significant backlash on social media due to an incident where he autographed the jersey of Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichanne, who is currently facing rape accusations. This event took place following the India-Nepal cricket match in Pallekele, Sri Lanka on Monday (September 4).

Several images of this incident have gone viral on social media platforms, notably on X (formerly known as Twitter) where Rohit Sharma can be seen signing Lamichanne's jersey. The spinner appeared to smile as he posed with Rohit.

It is worth noting that earlier this year, during an ODI in Kirtipur on February 17, Scotland players declined to shake hands with Sandeep Lamichhane due to the pending rape charges against him.

For those unfamiliar with the situation, Lamichanne has been accused of raping a minor in the past year. He was placed in police custody in October of the previous year but was subsequently released on January 13. Initially, he faced suspension by the Nepal Cricket Association (CAN) which was later lifted in February.

Sandeep Lamichanne is currently out on bail

An ongoing investigation is being conducted against Lamichanne under Section 219 of the Criminal Code 2074. If found guilty, he could potentially serve a prison sentence of 10 to 12 years. Presently, Lamichanne is out on bail and received clearance from the Supreme Court to travel abroad in March of this year.

On the professional front, Lamichanne holds the distinction of being Nepal's highest wicket-taker, amassing 197 wickets in 95 matches across various formats.

In response to Rohit Sharma's gesture towards Sandeep Lamichanne, fans on social media platform X have strongly criticized the Indian cricket captain. Check some of the reactions below.

ALSO READ: "He has delivered now.." - Ashwin highlights the versatility this India star adds to the ODI WC squad

What a shame 😭😭 — Hassan (@HassanAbbasian) September 5, 2023





Is this man a accuse of that shameless thing!! — ` (@ImViaan) September 5, 2023

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.