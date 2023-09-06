"He has delivered now.." - Ashwin highlights the versatility this India star adds to the ODI WC squad

Notably, the 25-year-old earned his place in the 2023 ODI World Cup squad through a string of consistently strong performances.

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has lauded an India star's remarkable versatility and the valuable attributes he brings to the squad. Notably, the 25-year-old earned his place in the 2023 ODI World Cup squad through a string of consistently strong performances.

Ishan Kishan has been thoroughly assessed by the management in various roles within ODI cricket. The left-handed batter has both opened the innings and played in the middle order, impressively delivering commendable performances in both roles.

In a recent crucial encounter during the Asia Cup group stage against Pakistan, Ishan displayed his ability by scoring a fifty under immense pressure. This has posed a challenging dilemma for the management, especially with the imminent return of the injured KL Rahul.

Ishan Kishan's selection gives India an added left-hander

Describing Ishan Kishan as a 'two-in-one' player, Ashwin said on his YouTube channel, "This is not a competition between Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson, because Kishan fills so many roles. When you pick a 15-member squad, you need to pick a backup wicket-keeper. Even when we pick a Ranji Trophy squad, we pick two wicket-keepers. So, Ishan Kishan is also a back-up opener along with being a back-up wicket-keeper, he is two-in-one player."

"Now that Ishan Kishan has succeeded at Number 5, it gives India two left-handers in the middle order. Everyone was going gaga over left-handers and they were saying Ishan Kishan cannot bat at No.5, but he has delivered now," Ashwin continued.

Ishan Kishan entered the cricketing landscape following his double century against Bangladesh in late 2022. His adeptness in wicket-keeping and his exceptional form, which commenced during the West Indies tour, convinced the selectors to choose him over the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Sanju Samson.

