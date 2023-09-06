Ex-Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested over match-fixing charges

Former Sri Lankan off-spinner, Sachithra Senanayake currently faces a contentious situation following his arrest on charges related to match-fixing. The former cricketer voluntarily surrendered to the Special Investigation Unit within the Sports Ministry, marking a significant development in the ongoing legal proceedings.

Senanayake stands accused of attempting to manipulate matches during the 2020 Lanka Premier League (LPL). It is alleged that he contacted two fellow cricketers in Dubai via telephone, engaging in conspiratorial match-fixing activities. These grave allegations have cast a shadow over his previously esteemed cricketing career.

In August 2023, the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court imposed a travel restriction on Senanayake, following a comprehensive investigation into the aforementioned allegations. This decision came on the heels of the Attorney General's directive to the Sports Ministry’s Special Investigation Unit to initiate criminal charges against him.

Senanayake has vehemently denied these accusations, characterizing them as baseless and part of a calculated effort to tarnish both his and his family's reputation.

Sachithra Senanayake has been a key player in the Sri Lanka setup

Throughout his cricketing career, Senanayake represented Sri Lanka in one Test match, 49 ODIs, and 24 T20 Internationals from 2012 to 2016. He was widely renowned for his adept off-spin bowling and exceptional command over line and length, particularly when delivering carrom balls with pinpoint accuracy. His unique ability to consistently execute the carrom ball with precision was a hallmark of his play. In total, he claimed 53 wickets in ODIs and 25 wickets in T20s.

Within the Sri Lankan domestic cricket scene, Senanayake consistently performed at a top-tier level, accumulating an impressive tally of 567 wickets across 112 first-class matches, a testament to his bowling prowess.

However, this current controversy threatens to overshadow his on-field achievements. As the legal proceedings progress, cricket enthusiasts and the general public eagerly await the resolution of this high-profile case.

