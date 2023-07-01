Watch that shot! Ian Bishop compares Scotland batter's six to Kohli's T20WC six off Haris Rauf

After a superb bowling effort from Scotland to bowl WI out for 181, they managed to seal victory by a big-margin of seven wickets and knock the Caribbean team out from getting a chance to play in the 2023 ODI World Cup

Scotland scripted a major upset to defeat West Indies in the Super Six stage of the 2023 ODI World Cup Qualifiers and knocked them out from getting a chance to play in the main event. Only the two finalists of that tournament make it to the World Cup in India later this year, and West Indies now can't reach the final.

This setback is a continuation of West Indies' decline in the limited-overs format. They only just made it to the 2019 ODI World Cup in England, via the World Cup Qualifiers, where they sneaked into the final at the expense of, coincidentally, Scotland in a rain-hit game. They then did not qualify for the Super 12 stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, after winning just one (against Zimbabwe) and losing two (to Scotland and Ireland) of their group matches.

After a superb bowling effort from Scotland to bowl WI out for 181, they managed to seal victory by a big-margin of seven wickets, courtesy of crucial contributions from Brandon McMullen (69) and Matthew Cross (74).

West Indies set to miss ICC Cricket World Cup for the first time in history

During the chase, McMullen hit a picturesque sixer off Alzarri Joseph which was reminiscent of Virat Kohli's iconic maximum against Haris Rauf in last year's T20 World Cup.



Echoing on the same lines, cricket legend Ian Bishop, who was commentating on air said, "It is one of the most outlandish shots. My mind goes back to a shot that Virat Kohli hit against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup last year off Haris Rauf. This one had more bounce on it."

ALSO READ: WATCH: Joe Root's one-handed ripper of a catch to remove Travis Head during Lord's Ashes Test

McMullen's deft innings ensured that West Indies have to sit out of the upcoming OD World Cup in India. They were champions of the first two World Cups in 1975 and 1979, and runners-up in 1983; the 13th edition of the competition will be the first without the team from the Caribbean.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.