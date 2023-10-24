WATCH: Ibrahim Zadran's brutal political reply to Ramiz Raja in post-match chat

Ibrahim Zadran came up with a special political remark during his post-match chat with the Pakistani broadcaster Ramiz Raja.

While it might not be deliberate, his remarks were political and were received by the fans and viewers in the same way.

Ibrahim Zadran came up with a special political remark during his post-match chat with the Pakistani broadcaster Ramiz Raja. His comments have been in the limelight, especially due to being stated in front of Ramiz. The video of the whole incident has been viral since then.

Ramiz Raja had already issued a warning to Pakistan a day before the game. He kept Afghanistan as the favourite to win the game in Chennai due to the nature of the track. His prediction turned out to be true, as Afghanistan stunned Pakistan to register their second win of the season.

Ibrahim Zadran won the Man of the Match award for his sublime knock of 87 off 110 balls, including as many as ten fours. He was instrumental in Afghanistan’s marvellous win over Pakistan in Chennai. It was Afghanistan’s first victory over Pakistan after multiple attempts and numerous heartbreaks.

While it might not be deliberate, his remarks were political and were received by the fans and viewers in the same way. Afghanistan and Pakistan have been involved in some ugly scenes on and off the field. The cricketers have taken the rift to a new level on the ground, whereas the fans of respective teams have clashed physically in the stands and outside the ground.

Ibrahim Zadran’s political remarks after the win

Ibrahim Zadran was rightfully awarded the Man of the Match award for his terrific knock. He had a brief chat with Ramiz Raja in the post-match formalities, where he talked about various things. However, Zadran ended up dedicating his award to the Afghanistan people who were deported to their country from Pakistan.

“I want to dedicate this Man of the Match award to people who have been sent back home to Afghanistan from Pakistan. I want to dedicate this award to those people,” stated Zadran to Ramiz Raja while pointing to his trophy.

The whole incident got awkward since the interview was taken by Ramij Raza, who is a Pakistani himself. Afghanistan and Pakistan have sour relationships politically, so Zadran’s comments were bound to be taken politically. Their sour relations politically are a major reason for their on and off-field spats.

Whenever these two teams meet, the drama unfolds. Now, Ibrahim Zadran has certainly added fuel to the fire by dedicating his award to the deported Afghanistani people.

