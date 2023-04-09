This USA Player banned for two matches after ICC code breach

The USA cricketer has been banned for a Level 1 breach of the ICC code of conduct for players during the recently held qualifying event.

Even as they enjoy a successful surge of their own at the international arena, qualifying for the global qualifier ahead of the 2023 World Cup in India, USA have suffered a major blow with their lead seamer Ali Khan banned by the ICC.

Khan had been barred officially from playing USA's next two fixtures at the top level by the game's world governing body for breaching its specified code of conduct. The pacer has made a level 1 offence against the laws determining the expected conduct of each athlete in the international arena.

The young seamer, who has been seen plying his trade in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for the famous Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), has also had one demerit point lashed out against his name, which took his active tally of ICC demerit points to four in the ongoing two-year period - a scenario that leads to immediate suspension.

Ali Khan committed the offence during USA's critical World Cup Qualifier Play-Off match against Jersey on Tuesday (April 3) in Windhoek.

ICC bans promising USA quick Ali Khan

Khan's breach involved disrespecting Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. To specify the rule broken: Khan has been called out for "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

The incident concerned here saw the in-form USA pacer give an extensively angry send-off to the Jersey batter Elliot Miles after dismissing him to confirm a 25-run victory for his side. Just as he bowled Miles, Khan stopped near the batting end with his celebrations and threw abuses at him.

Miles had earlier jeered Khan with abuse, too, for which he also got penalised for a Level 1 breach by the ICC. However, the tension between the two sides, especially those two, alongside Khan's USA teammate Jasdeep Singh (the other offender), reached a boiling point at the fall of Miles' wicket and resulted in the pacer's ultimate reaction.

But the ICC was not willing to let the case of audible obscenity slip under the radar and not only imposed a 15% match fee penalty on Ali Khan but also handed him a demerit point, which took his active tally to four and subsequently, led to the bowler's two-match suspension.

The earlier three demerit points were picked up in two separate events held during the T20I in November 2021 versus Bermuda and the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Qualifier Americas Final held in Antigua.