ICC fines India and West Indies for over-rate breach during first T20I

The two teams were fined for being short of overs on the stipulated completion time of their respective 20-overs quota during the opening T20I in Trinidad.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday (August 4) sanctioned fines to be imposed on both West Indies and India for over-rate breaches during the opening T20I of their five-match series this Thursday in Trinidad.

Both teams failed to deliver their overs on time, failing to comply with ICC's minimum over-rate regulation, and have been subjected to financial penalties.

"India fell an over short during their bowling innings, leading to five per cent of their match fees being reduced. West Indies on the other hand fell two overs short, leading to a ten per cent match deduction in fees for their players," the ICC confirmed in a media release.

The two sides did pay for their respective over-rate breaches during the game itself with a fielder less allowed outside the 30-yard circle for the remainder of their bowling innings.

India, West Indies fined for over-rate breach

Given that India broke the minimum over-rate law at the conclusion of the 19th over, they delivered the final over with just three boundary riders; the West Indies had to manage their field with the same for the last two overs of the Indian innings. They've now been subjected to financial penalty.

"The fines were in accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences," the ICC confirmed, with the law making players liable to face a five per cent penalty on their match fees for each over their side falls short on the allotted time.

Since Caribbean skipper Rovman Powell and Indian captain Hardik Pandya admitted their offences, there was no formal hearing required and umpires Gregory Brathwaite and Patrick Gustard as well as TV umpire Nigel Duguid and fourth umpire Leslie Reifer could level up the charges.

India should be disappointed that their breach occurred despite featuring a sum total of 10 overs of spin in their 20-overs quota, with Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal finishing their four overs and Axar Patel chipping in with two.

West Indies surprisingly played just one spinner in Akeal Hosein on a dry surface at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium and depended heavily on their pacers. But it ultimately helped them extract more uneven bounce on their slower balls and cutters, which derailed the Indian progress and pushed them to a win by 4 runs.