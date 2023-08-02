England, Australia docked 19 and 10 WTC points by ICC

The two teams have faced heavy ICC sanctions for the breach of governing body's WTC regulations during the Ashes 2023.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday (August 2) imposed heavy sanctions on both England and Australia for multiple over-rate breaches throughout the just concluded Ashes 2023 played in UK.

The two teams have lost major portion of their points earned through victories during the five-match Test series and recieved a big dent to the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 campaigns.

While Australia have docked 10 points for their over-rate offences during Tests played across Edgbaston, Lord's, Headingley, Manchester and The Oval, the English team has been dealt an even severe punishment of 19 WTC points for their inability to complete the overs on stipulated time. Both the sanctions were approved under ICC's revised over-rate regulations.

Under the refurbished scheme, teams not only face five percent of their match fees for falling behind the expected completion time but are also subjected to a one-point WTC penalty for every offence.

The Australian penalty was mainly down to a significant failure to round off their overs on time during the Old Trafford Test match that ended in a draw. In England's only batting effort of the rain-marred fixture, the visitors were found 10 overs short by the ICC match officials. England on their part paid dearly for multiple such offences.

"Australia have been docked 10 WTC points from the recently-concluded Ashes series for a slow over-rate in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, while England lost 19 points combined for falling behind in four of the five Tests," the ICC said in a media release.

"England fell two overs short in the first Test at Edgbaston, nine in the second Test at Lord's, three in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, and five in the last and final Test at The Oval."

The two Ashes rivals have also faced a hefty financial fine on their match fees for not being able to complete their overs on time on various days of the Test series.

"Australia were handed a 50 percent fine of their match fee (five percent for each over short with a maximum of 50 percent) for 10 overs in Manchester (fourth Test)," the ICC added.

"England have been fined 10 percent for the first Test, 45 percent for the second, 15 percent for the fourth, and 25 percent for the fifth of their match fee for slow-over rate offences in the first two and the last two Tests respectively."

But it is the WTC points sanctions that would hurt England and Australia as they strive to make it to the marquee Lord's finale in 2025. For a five-Test series finishing 2-2 with a draw in the fourth Test, the two teams were supposed to take home 28 points each - 12 apiece for wins; 4 apiece for the draw - but the sanctions on over-rate means Australia's series tally is reduced to 18 points and 9 points for England.