Watch: ICC releases epic montage on final moments of India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match

India defeated Pakistan in a nail-biting thriller at the iconic MCG on Sunday (October 23) and ICC released a goosebump-evoking video of the same.

Celebrations erupted in the Indian camp after Ravi Ashwin hit a boundary off the final ball.

India and Pakistan were involved in a nail-biting thriller on Sunday (October 23) in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The atmosphere at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was electric as the action unfolded in front of more than 90,000 fans. The match went down the wire and it took Virat Kohli to play a majestic knock for India to get over the line in the last-ball finish.

Moreover, one has to give credit to Hardik Pandya who stitched a brilliant partnership with the former India skipper to steady the innings. Ravi Ashwin also kept his nerve smartly earning a wide first and then smashing a boundary off the last ball.

Emotions were high on both sides and while the Indian dugout erupted in delight after a win, there was despair in the other camp. Ashwin went on a celebratory run after hitting a boundary while Kohli celebrated on his own even as the entire team ran on the field to hug him.

The 33-year-old did the unthinkable after India were reduced four down with only 31 runs on the board. At one stage, the team needed 28 runs off just 8 balls and Virat Kohli literally won it for the team single-handedly. Even India’s coching staff including Rahul Dravid was seen expressing his emotions and hugged his teammates after winning the match.

ICC has released a special video of final moments of the match that include raw emotions and celebrations along with the last 10 deliveries of the match. In the video, Virat Kohli can be seen raising his bat to the crowd while going back to the dressing room.

A Virat Kohli special with 90,293 in attendance 🤩



An unforgettable cricket game, an unforgettable innings! 📽️#T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/I5bBcDkocr — ICC (@ICC) October 24, 2022

It was certainly a brilliant effort from the former India captain who is definitely back at playing his best cricket once again. India next face Netherlands on Wednesday (October 26) at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney while their next opponents will be South Africa on Sunday (October 30) at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Having won their first game, it remains to be seen if India will be able to continue their winning run in the upcoming games and make it to the semi-final of the World Cup.