ILT20 2025 Live
News
January 11, 2025 - 6:37 pm

ILT20 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch ILT20 2025 Live Telecast in India & Other Locations, Date, Time, and Fixtures

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The ILT20 2025 live streaming in India will be available on the Zee5 app and website. The Live telecast will be on Zee Network channels.

ILT20 2025 Live

The third season of the Emirates Cricket Board’s T20 League, the ILT20 2025 is all set to get underway for another edition of high-octane clashes and mouthwatering action.

Similar to the past two seasons, the ILT20 2025 will feature six teams competing for the prestigious title over the course of a month. The tournament will kick off with a league stage comprising 30 matches, followed by the playoff phase, which will include four games: two qualifiers, an eliminator, and the final.

ALSO READ: SA20 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch SA20 2025 Telecast Details in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

ILT20 2025 Start Date

The ILT20 2025 will start from January 11 with a rematch from last season’s final that sees reigning champions MI Emirates take on Dubai Capitals.

IlT20 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where can you stream ILT20 2025 Online in India?

The ILT20 2025 live streaming for all the matches will be available on the Zee5 app and website in India.

IlT20 2025 Live Telecast Details: Where will the ILT20 2025 Live Telecast be Available in India?

The ILT20 2025 live telecast will be available on Zee Network channels. Here is the complete list.

  • &Pictures SD
  • &Pictures HD
  • Zee Cinema HD
  • Zee Anmol Cinema 2
  • Zee Action
  • Zee Biskope
  • Zee Zest SD
  • Zee Cinemalu HD
  • Zee Telugu HD
  • Zee Thirai
  • Zee Tamil HD
  • Zee Kannada HD
  • Zee Zest HD
  • &Flix SD
  • &Flix HD

ILT20 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast in Other Countries

LocationTV Channels and Streaming Platforms
PakistanTapmad
Middle East & North Africa (MENA)Abu Dhabi TV, Dubai TV, MYCO and ILT20 Official – YouTube
AfghanistanAriana Radio, TV Network
NepalStyx Sports
EuropeSamsung TV Plus and Rakuten TV
CaribbeanRUSH Sports
Rest of the WorldILT20 Official – YouTube

ILT20 2025 full schedule

Jan 11 – Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates, 1st Match, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 PM IST / 02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Jan 12 – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers, 2nd Match, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 3:30 PM IST / 10:00 AM GMT / 02:00 PM LOCAL

Jan 12 – Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz, 3rd Match, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 PM IST / 02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Jan 13 – MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals, 4th Match, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 8:00 PM IST / 02:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL

Jan 14 – Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers, 5th Match, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 8:00 PM IST / 02:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL

Jan 15 – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriorz, 6th Match, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 8:00 PM IST / 02:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL

Jan 16 – Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates, 7th Match, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 8:00 PM IST / 02:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL

Jan 17 – Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals, 8th Match, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 8:00 PM IST / 02:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL

Jan 18 – Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, 9th Match, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 3:30 PM IST / 10:00 AM GMT / 02:00 PM LOCAL

Jan 18 – Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals, 10th Match, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 7:30 PM IST / 02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Jan 19 – Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates, 11th Match, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 3:30 PM IST / 10:00 AM GMT / 02:00 PM LOCAL

Jan 19 – Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, 12th Match, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 3:30 PM IST / 10:00 AM GMT / 02:00 PM LOCAL

Jan 20 – Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers, 13th Match, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 8:00 PM IST / 02:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL

Jan 21 – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates, 14th Match, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 8:00 PM IST 02:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL

Jan 22 – Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz, 15th Match, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 8:00 PM IST / 02:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL

Jan 23 – Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants, 16th Match, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 8:00 PM IST 02:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL

Jan 24 – MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, 17th Match, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 8:00 PM IST / 02:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL

Jan 25 – Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers, 18th Match, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 3:30 PM IST / 10:00 AM GMT / 02:00 PM LOCAL

Jan 25 – MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants, 19th Match, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 7:30 PM IST / 02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Jan 26 – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals, 20th Match, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 3:30 PM IST / 10:00 AM GMT / 02:00 PM LOCAL

Jan 26 – Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants, 21st Match, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 7:30 PM IST / 02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Jan 27 – MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers, 22nd Match, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 8:00 PM IST / 02:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL

Jan 28 – Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriorz, 23rd Match, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 8:00 PM IST / 02:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL

Jan 29 – Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants, 24th Match, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 8:00 PM IST / 02:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL

Jan 30 – Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, 25th Match, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 8:00 PM IST / 02:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL

Jan 31 – Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates, 26th Match, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 8:00 PM IST / 02:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL

Feb 01 – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants, 27th Match, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 7:30 PM IST / 02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Feb 02 – MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz, 28th Match, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 3:30 PM IST / 10:00 AM GMT / 02:00 PM LOCAL

Feb 02 – Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, 29th Match, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 PM IST / 02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Feb 03 Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals, 30th Match, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 7:30 PM IST / 02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Feb 05 – TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 1, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 8:00 PM IST / 02:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL

Feb 06 – TBC vs TBC, Eliminator, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 8:00 PM IST / 02:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL

Feb 07 – TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 2, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 8:00 PM IST / 02:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL

Feb 09 – TBC vs TBC, Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 PM IST / 02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

