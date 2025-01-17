News
Karun Nair won't be a part of India Champions Trophy 2025 squad, says Dinesh Karthik
News
January 17, 2025 - 5:14 pm

In Form Indian Batter Won’t be Part of Champions Trophy 2025 Squad, Says Former RCB Star

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He has an unreal average of 752 in the current Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Karun Nair won't be a part of India Champions Trophy 2025 squad, says Dinesh Karthik

Enjoying the form of his life, Karun Nair has been making quite some noise with his performances in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT). The only other Indian batter apart from Sehwag to hit a triple ton in Tests, Nair is currently topping the run charts at VHT with 752 runs in seven innings at an unreal average of 752.

Undoubtedly, the 33-year-old’s recent form will make the selectors think twice when they decide their squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 but a former Royal Challengers Bengaluru and India star predicted otherwise. Dinesh Karthik, who retired last year from cricket, opined that Karun Nair might have missed the bus for the ICC event, slated to start from February 19.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Karthik said, “Yes, it’s very tempting to bring a Karun Nair into the setup, and I think he has earned the right to be part of the talks.

“But I don’t think he’ll make it to the Champions Trophy squad. But if he keeps going like this, why not? A form batter like that who plays fast and spin well, he’s a gun player, and I’m very happy for him,” he added.

ALSO READ: New India Opening Pair for Champions Trophy 2025: Virender Sehwag Wants This Player to Open Along With Rohit Sharma

Karun Nair eye India return

For the unversed, Karun was a part of the Indian team in 2016-17 but eventually fell down the pecking order after a few subpar performances.

Meanwhile, Karun’s immediate goal will be to guide Vidarbha to a win in the finals of VHT as they take on Karnataka in the summit clash tomorrow (January 18). His next best chance to break into the Indian team would be the Test series against England, scheduled to be held later this year in June.

Karun Nair was also picked up by the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction last November and will get another chance to showcase his mettle and further back his cause for a return to the national team.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
Dinesh Karthik
Karun Nair
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Vijaya Hazare Trophy

