New India Opening Pair for Champions Trophy 2025: Virender Sehwag Wants This Player to Open Along With Rohit Sharma

The Indian team will look to get past their recent horrors against New Zealand and Australia as they set their sights on the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 next. India last won the ICC title in 2013 and will now try and reclaim it after an 11-year wait.

India’s batting has been one of the pressing concerns going into the mega-event, slated to start from February 19. The star-studded batting lineup has failed to deliver the goods in the past few series, barring a few names.

One spot that everyone is watching out for is who will partner Rohit Sharma as the other opener. While Shubman Gill has been India’s designated first-choice opener in ODIs, batting legend Virender Sehwag had a contrary choice.

The 46-year-old veteran named Yashasvi Jaiswal to partner Rohit, although the youngster is yet uncapped in ODIs. However, Sehwag remains confident that taking a punt on the 21-year-old will only yield good results for India at the Champions Trophy 2025.

Jaiswal was also India’s top scorer in the Border Gavaskar Trophy with 391 runs at an average of 43.44. Furthermore, he has promising stats in white-ball in subcontinent conditions, batting at a strike rate of 177.27 with one century and two fifties to his name.

Virender Sehwag wants Yashasvi Jaiswal to open with Rohit Sharma in Champions Trophy 2025

Speaking to Switch Youtube channel, Sehwag opined when asked about India’s squad composition,

“My advice to the selectors would be to give Jaiswal a chance in 50-overs. The way he bats in Tests and T20Is, ODIs is a suitable format for him. Jaiswal should definitely be part of India’s ODI set-up.”

There can be a certain chance that Sehwag’s words can come true. Yashasvi Jaiswal was not named in the recent India squad announced for the England T20I series. Reports suggest that he has been given rest and is expected to be a part of the ODI leg, which follows the T20Is.

This implies that the Indian board has plans for him to travel with the team for the ICC event and can be in contention with Shubman Gill for the opener’s spot.

