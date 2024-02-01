India star likely to miss 3rd and 4th Tests against England

The Three Lions would fancy their chances even more of breaking India's domination of unbeaten run in Tests at home.

Ahead of the upcoming IND vs ENG 2nd Test in Vizag, the hosts have been dealt another blow. With the series opener already lost, Rohit Sharma would have expected to have a full-strength squad at his disposal to make amends and level series in Vizag. However, India's woes have further worsened.

After KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were ruled out of the second Test, it is now being understood that the star India all-rounder might have to sit out for an extended period.

According to Cricbuzz, it appears that Jadeja's hamstring injury might require a longer recovery period than originally indicated. Typically, hamstring injuries take a recovery period ranging from four to eight weeks, potentially resulting in an extended absence from play. Insiders have indicated that it would be borderline remarkable if Jadeja successfully recuperates in time for the fourth Test scheduled in Ranchi from February 23 to 27. Consequently, it seems highly likely that he will miss the third Test in his hometown of Rajkot. The recent media release from BCCI only mentions his absence for the second Test.

Rohit Sharma faces a challenging task ahead

Rohit Sharma has a task cut out for himself to marshal a depleted squad without key performers, although it boasts of sensational talents throughout their ranks. Apart from the injury list, the absence of Virat Kohli has also compounded India's struggles. England will be hoping to use it to their advantage and would fancy their chances even more of breaking India's domination of unbeaten run in Tests at home and end the decade-long jinx.

In the interim, England have announced their playing XI for the important second Test. Jack Leach will sit out owing to a knee injury and has been replaced by uncapped spinner Shoaib Bashir while pace veteran James Anderson will also be making a return to the side.

