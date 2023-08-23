India selectors call-up 14 net bowlers for Asia Cup preparatory camp in Alur

The Indian team is set to convene in Bengaluru later this evening in preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup. The preparatory camp will commence in Alur on August 25. On August 23, India will contest their final T20I match against Ireland, following which the entire squad will depart for India on August 24.

The BCCI has also summoned 14 net bowlers to preserve the bowling resources, ensuring high-quality practice sessions for the batters.

The entire coaching staff of India, led by former captain Rahul Dravid will be present during the camp. The event will also be attended by the men’s senior selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar. Notably, VVS Laxman, the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), will not be involved in these preparations at present.

Protecting bowling resources utmost priority

“The available players will be reaching Bengaluru by today (August 23) evening for the camp in Alur. Players in Ireland – namely Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma – will be leaving tomorrow. They are likely to first go to their home city and then join the camp in Alur on August 25,” a senior BCCI official told CricketNext.

“In addition to the Asia Cup squad, 14 net bowlers will be part of the Asia Cup preparatory camp. The idea is to ensure intensity and quality of net sessions is right up there and it doesn’t burn out the bowling resources,” adds the official.

The coaching unit under the leadership of Rahul Dravid was given a respite for the ongoing T20I series in Ireland. Subsequently, they will resume their duties with the Asia Cup camp. Afterward, the team's focus will shift towards the upcoming tournament, followed by the home ODI series against Australia and culminating with the World Cup scheduled later this year.

