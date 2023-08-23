ICC reveals 2023 ODI World Cup warm-up fixtures; Check full list

These matches are scheduled to take place from September 29 to October 3 and will be hosted at three venues in India - Guwahati, Hyderabad, and Thiruvananthapuram.

The ICC has released the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 official warm-up schedules for all 10 participating teams. These matches are scheduled to take place from September 29 to October 3 and will be hosted at three venues in India - Guwahati, Hyderabad, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Similar to previous ICC Cricket World Cup editions, the warm-up fixtures will consist of 50 overs per side. However, it's important to note that these matches will not hold One Day International (ODI) status. This distinction allows teams to include all members of their 15-player squad in these warm-up games.

Marking the commencement of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is the clash between defending champions England and New Zealand on October 5. The opening match will be held in Ahmedabad, a venue that will also host the final match on November 19.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up fixtures (All matches start at 14h00 IST):

Friday 29 September

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

South Africa v Afghanistan, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

New Zealand v Pakistan, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Saturday 30 September

India v England, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Australia v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Monday 2 October

England v Bangladesh, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

New Zealand v South Africa, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

ALSO READ: Kevin Pietersen backs out of contention England star to play in World Cup

Tuesday 3 October

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

India v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Pakistan v Australia, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.