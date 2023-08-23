Kevin Pietersen backs out of contention England star to play in World Cup

The former batter had earlier been flabbergasted by his exclusion from the ODI World Cup squad 2022.

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has made a bold claim about an England batter. Pietersen on Wednesday, tweeted that the out-of-contention England star will play the opening game of the ODI World Cup 2023. Pietresen's comments come after Harry Brook's rapid century in England's The Hundred.

On Tuesday, Brook singlehandedly tried to take his team to safety, hitting 105 off 42 balls in Nothern Superchargers total of 158/7. Brook's century was dubbed sensational despite the Superchargers failing to win the game.

“My view - Harry Brook will play in England’s first game at the CWC!” Pietersen wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The former batter had earlier been flabbergasted by Brook's exclusion from the ODI World Cup squad 2022.

My view - Harry Brook will play in England’s first game at the CWC! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 23, 2023



Pietersen told Sky Sports, "I'm absolutely flabbergasted that [Brook] cannot make England's World Cup squad because he is pure quality. I just cannot believe it. I saw this guy at Headingley two years ago when The Hundred took off and I immediately saw a superstar. I saw someone playing 360, who could hit the same balls over extra-cover or midwicket," the former batter had further added."

Brook's snubbing from the England side probably came after the batter's poor outing in the Indian Premier League. After a string of low scores, Brook hit a century in the 2023 season of the tournament for SunRisers Hyderabad but was not able to maintain his form. The batter has been added to the reserves in the preliminary World Cup squad, which the ECB can later change.

ALSO READ: Shreyas Iyer showers praises on NCA physios for his successful recovery prior to Asia Cup

England's World Cup Squad

Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.