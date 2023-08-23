Shreyas Iyer showers praises on NCA physios for his successful recovery prior to Asia Cup

Shreyas Iyer took to social media to express his gratitude towards the physiotherapists at the National Cricket Academy who played a crucial role in his recuperation from a lingering back injury that sidelined him for an extensive period of nearly five months. The uncertainty of Iyer's participation in the World Cup arose when he sustained a back injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in March.

Having been a key asset in India's middle-order lineup for ODIs, Iyer earned his place in the 17-member Asia Cup squad, marking his eagerly awaited comeback to the national team after a period of injury and rehabilitation. Struggling with a persistent back injury, Iyer underwent surgical intervention followed by an extensive three-month recovery process. His path to complete fitness was riddled with challenges.

To regain his match fitness, Iyer actively engaged in simulation matches at the NCA located in Bengaluru throughout August. These matches played a pivotal role in gauging his preparedness for a return to competitive cricket. Iyer took to his Instagram account, sharing a heartfelt post and a photograph featuring himself alongside NCA physiotherapist Nitin Patel and NCA trainer Rajinikant. In his post, he extended his appreciation for their unwavering dedication during his rehabilitation phase.

KL Rahul faces minor hiccup in his recovery

"Been a long journey but I'm super grateful to the people who stood by my side to help me to get where I am today. Thank you Nitin bhai, Rajini sir and everyone at The NCA, who've been tirelessly helping me. Much love and much appreciated," Iyer said in his post.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar publicly announced Iyer's full recovery and fitness to participate. This announcement brought solace to both his admirers and fellow teammates who had been eagerly anticipating his resurgence.

ALSO READ: 'That combination works well' - Shubman Gill opens up on partnership with Rohit Sharma

In contrast, KL Rahul, who shared the recovery journey with Iyer at the NCA, encountered a new setback subsequent to his recovery from a thigh injury. Agarkar disclosed on Monday that Rahul had sustained a minor injury. Nevertheless, the wicketkeeper-batter made the cut in the 17-man squad for India, with Sanju Samson accompanying as a backup.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.