India Find Support From Former Aussie Spinner for Sam Konstas Intimidation
News
January 7, 2025 - 9:01 am

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg is unhappy with coach Andrew McDonald’s comment that the Indian team “intimidated” young Sam Konstas on the first day of the Sydney Test.

Konstas had a heated moment with India’s stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah at the non-striker’s end. But Bumrah had the final say, as he got Usman Khawaja out and celebrated by running towards Konstas.

Also Read: 3 Reasons Why Two-Tier System in Test Cricket Won’t Work

The whole Indian team ran towards Konstas after that. A few days later, Australia’s coach Andrew McDonald accused the Indian team of trying to intimidate the young player.

Brad Hogg Criticizes Andrew McDonald’s Comments

Speaking on his youtube channel, Brad Hogg was not pleased because Andrew McDonald said that the Indian team was trying to scare or put pressure on young Sam Konstas during the match. McDonald felt the Indian players, especially Bumrah, were being too aggressive toward the teenager, which he thought was unfair.

“The coach is coming out and saying that the Indian players were intimidating Konstas, and there is a mental health issue there. I think that is taking it a little bit too far.”

“If you want to say a few words to the opposition team, you want to hit balls for four, walk down and give the bowler a serve while he is walking back to the mark, you are going to have to sit there and cop it on the way back as well,” he added.

Also Read: Overseas T20 League Onboards Son of Iconic Bollywood Actor As Investor and Co-Owner

Hogg Urges McDonald to Focus on His Own Team

Brad Hogg thinks Andrew McDonald should focus on advising his own players instead of commenting on the actions of the Indian team.

This is not the first time Sam Konstas has had issues with Indian players. In the Melbourne Test, he had a physical clash with Virat Kohli, where they bumped shoulders. As a result, Kohli was fined 20 percent of his match fees.

Hogg explained that the coach should not complain about the Indian team’s behavior. Instead, he should talk to his player about how to deal with the opposition’s reaction. Hogg believes that if a player provokes or challenges others, they must be prepared to face a similar response.

“The coach should not be talking about the Indian intimidation. The coach should be talking to his player about how he is going to handle the retaliation from the opposition team rather than defending him because if you want to give it out, you’ve got to take it back as well,” said Hogg.

Andrew Mcdonald
Brad Hogg
Indian Cricket Team
Jasprit Bumrah
Sam Konstas

