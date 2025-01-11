India Speedster Delivers With the Bat! Smashes 49 off 39 in Vijay Hazare Trophy Encounter

He flaunted his slogging abilities by slamming three boundaries and as many sixes.

India pacer Arshdeep Singh turned into a batter and delivered an outstanding knock of 49 (39) during the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) quarterfinal match between Punjab and Maharashtra.

Arshdeep flaunted his slogging abilities by slamming three boundaries and as many sixes, hitting at a strike rate of 125.64 – extremely impressive stats for a tailender.

However, Arshdeep’s heroics eventually went in vain as Punjab succumbed to a 70-run loss after managing just 205 in their chase of 276.

Earlier in the match, Arshdeep contributed with the ball as well, registering figures of 3/56. The lanky left-armer has looked in stellar form of late and is currently the leading wicket-taker in VHT with 20 scalps from 7 innings at an average of 18.25.

Arshdeep Singh’s recent form will put him in the reckoning for a spot in the Champions Trophy 2025

Arshdeep Singh’s performance over the last year in white-ball cricket has been incredible and he will definitely be on the selectors’ minds for a spot in the Champions Trophy 2025 squad after his current domestic performances.

In 2024, Arshdeep was one of India’s standout bowlers and he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the title-winning T20 World Cup 2024 campaign.

Also with Jasprit Bumrah picking up a back spasm during the final Border Gavaskar Trophy Test, there remains an air of uncertainty surrounding him which could lead to a vacancy in India’s 15-member squad for the ICC event in February.

With Arshdeep in the ranks, India will also have a left-arm pacer option who can swing the ball both ways and can bowl in the powerplay as well as the death. His left-arm bowling further adds an extra layer of difficulty for batters by creating uncomfortable angles.

