News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Arshdeep Singh
News
January 11, 2025 - 7:24 pm

India Speedster Delivers With the Bat! Smashes 49 off 39 in Vijay Hazare Trophy Encounter

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He flaunted his slogging abilities by slamming three boundaries and as many sixes.

Arshdeep Singh

India pacer Arshdeep Singh turned into a batter and delivered an outstanding knock of 49 (39) during the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) quarterfinal match between Punjab and Maharashtra.

Arshdeep flaunted his slogging abilities by slamming three boundaries and as many sixes, hitting at a strike rate of 125.64 – extremely impressive stats for a tailender.

However, Arshdeep’s heroics eventually went in vain as Punjab succumbed to a 70-run loss after managing just 205 in their chase of 276.

Earlier in the match, Arshdeep contributed with the ball as well, registering figures of 3/56. The lanky left-armer has looked in stellar form of late and is currently the leading wicket-taker in VHT with 20 scalps from 7 innings at an average of 18.25.  

ALSO READ: Arshdeep Singh works over CSK star in Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter-final, pushes case for Champions Trophy 2025

Arshdeep Singh’s recent form will put him in the reckoning for a spot in the Champions Trophy 2025

Arshdeep Singh’s performance over the last year in white-ball cricket has been incredible and he will definitely be on the selectors’ minds for a spot in the Champions Trophy 2025 squad after his current domestic performances.

In 2024, Arshdeep was one of India’s standout bowlers and he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the title-winning T20 World Cup 2024 campaign.

Also with Jasprit Bumrah picking up a back spasm during the final Border Gavaskar Trophy Test, there remains an air of uncertainty surrounding him which could lead to a vacancy in India’s 15-member squad for the ICC event in February.

With Arshdeep in the ranks, India will also have a left-arm pacer option who can swing the ball both ways and can bowl in the powerplay as well as the death. His left-arm bowling further adds an extra layer of difficulty for batters by creating uncomfortable angles.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Arshdeep Singh
Champions Trophy 2025
Vijay Hazare Trophy

Related posts

India have announced their 15-man squad for the five-match T20I series against England, which will begin later this month.

India Squad for England T20Is Named: T20 World Cup Star Promoted As Vice-Captain, Mohammed Shami Returns

The five-match T20I series begins on January 22 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
News
11/01/2025
Dhruv Jurel has been preferred over Rishabh Pant as the backup wicketkeeper, with Sanju Samson being the primary wicketkeeper batter.

Selection Shock As India Pick Newbie Talent Instead of T20 World Cup Winner for England T20I Series

Dhruv Jurel has been preferred over Rishabh Pant as the backup wicketkeeper, with Sanju Samson being the primary wicketkeeper batter.
News
11/01/2025
ILT20 2025 Live

ILT20 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch ILT20 2025 Live Telecast in India & Other Locations, Date, Time, and Fixtures

The ILT20 2025 live streaming in India will be available on the Zee5 app and website. The Live telecast will be on Zee Network channels.
News
11/01/2025
Pakistan have announced their 15-man squad for the two-match Test series against the West Indies, starting next week.

Pakistan Ignore Premier Players Yet Again in Test Squad for West Indies Series

A few prominent names are absent from the team, including pacers like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah.
News
11/01/2025
BCCI has asked KL Rahul to feature in the IND vs ENG ODI series.

BCCI Cancels Rest, Asks Top Indian Star To Play in England ODI Series Before Champions Trophy 2025

The Indian team will play a white-ball series against the Three Lions, which will start with five T20Is, followed by the 50-over games.
News
11/01/2025

SRH’s New Death Bowling Weapon Delivers Sensational Bowling Performance in ODI Against New Zealand

His figures in the match were 7 overs, 1 maiden, 35 runs, 3 wickets, at an economy of 5.00. He, along with the other bowlers, helped his team win the game convincingly.
News
11/01/2025
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy