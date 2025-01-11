Arshdeep Singh works over CSK star in Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter-final, pushes case for Champions Trophy 2025

He is currently the leading wicket-taker in VHT.

India pacer Arshdeep Singh is looking in stellar form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), making his case for a place in the Indian team for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Arshdeep, who is the leading wicket-taker currently in VHT with 20 scalps from 7 innings at an average of 18.25, once again produced a superb display during Punjab’s quarterfinal fixture against Maharashtra.

Arshdeep finished with figures of 3/56 in 9 overs and also managed to outfox Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad by cleaning him up. The left-armer set up Gaikwad brilliantly and then worked him over.

Arshdeep opened the bowling by troubling Ruturaj with the new ball and eventually, a lethal outswinger shattered the stumps, dismissing the batter for a mere five runs.

Arshdeep Singh makes case for Champions Trophy 2025

He is one of the finest new-ball bowlers, known for his ability to swing the ball in both directions. His left-arm bowling also adds an extra layer of difficulty for batters by creating challenging angles. Last year, he was one of India’s standout bowlers and finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2024. He also carried his impressive form into domestic cricket for Punjab.

While Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Shami will be India’s ideal pace attack for the Champions Trophy 2025, given the injury-prone nature of India’s talismanic pacers, a vacancy might open up. There is a question mark over Bumrah’s availability due to the back spasm he suffered in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Also, Shami is yet to get clearance from the BCCI medical team to make his return to the international circuit.

Including Arshdeep would also give India a left-arm pacer in the ranks and he is a strong contender for a spot in the 15-member squad, especially after his recent domestic performances.

