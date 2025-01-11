News
RCB Recruit Shines Ahead of IPL 2025 With Century in Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarterfinal
News
January 11, 2025

RCB Recruit Shines Ahead of IPL 2025 With Century in Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarterfinal

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

This quarterfinal was his first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy season since his return from Australia where he had been as part of Team India squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

RCB Recruit Shines Ahead of IPL 2025 With Century in Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarterfinal

RCB recruit Devdutt Padikkal showcased his form ahead of IPL 2025 by scoring a century for Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal against Baroda.

Devdutt Padikkal was purchased by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 2 crore at the IPL 2025 auction.

Also Read: Meet Jordan Hermann, the 22-Year-Old Sunrisers Talent Who Looks Set to Top the SA20 2025 Run Charts

Padikkal Shines with a Century in the Quarterfinal

In the match against Baroda, Devdutt Padikkal opened the innings with Mayank Agarwal. Karnataka lost an early wicket when Mayank was dismissed for 6. Padikkal then formed a solid 133-run partnership with Aneesh K V, who contributed 52 before getting out.

Padikkal scored a brilliant 102 off 99 balls, hitting 15 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 103.03, before falling in the 32nd over to Raj Limbani, with wicketkeeper Vishnu Solanki taking the catch.

This quarterfinal was Padikkal’s first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy season since his return from Australia where he had been as part of Team India squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

His century must have given a lot of confidence to his IPL team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as he is expected to play a big role for them in the upcoming season. He will most probably bat at No.3 in IPL 2025.

Also Read: Meet Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, the 18-Year-Old Wicketkeeping Prodigy That South Africa Are Set To Unleash Soon?

Karnataka at 221/3 (41.3 Ov)

Talking about the match, Karnataka are batting first and at the time of writing the report they are 221/3 in 41.3 overs. Padikkal scored 102 and Aneesh K V (52).

Smaran Ravichandran and Krishnan Shrijith are batting at the crease. Raj Limbani has taken 2 wickets for Baroda and Lukman Meriwala has picked up 1 wicket.

