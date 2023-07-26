India-Pakistan 2023 World Cup clash to be rescheduled - Reports

The much-anticipated clash could be facing security issues and logitistical nightmare for fans after being planned at the onset of the Navratri festivities.

The marquee India-Pakistan 2023 World Cup slated to be played on October 15 in Ahmedabad could be rescheduled, says a report in the Indian Express.

The great arch-rivals' clash due to be played in front of a packed 1-lakh capacity Ahmedabad stadium could be scheduled again because of the onset of festive celebrations for garba.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and BCCI had early announced India's much-anticipated encounter versus the neighbours to be held on the first day of Navratri, a festive occasion celebrated with mass gatherings in Gujarat with garba played by the residents.

But at the height of the World Cup hours, the garba festivities can lead to security haphazard for the authorities and security agencies have thus advised the Indian board and ICC to make an early tweak to the schedule.

India-Pakistan World Cup clash to be rescheduled?

The tweak could either witness the game played earlier than scheduled or ten or so days later when the Navratri festivities are over with greater ease in implementing the security arrangements for the tournament. Either way, a logistical nightmare could be in the offing for the fans.

While the ticket ballot for the matches is not yet formally out, given the current schedule, fans have already started making hotel bookings in Ahmedabad during the first three-week window. If the match gets postponed after Navaratri, they will have to cancel their bookings and considering the interest for this match, are unlikely to find later accommodation.

Also Read - BCCI announces international-home fixtures for 2023-24 season

"We are mulling the options that we have and a decision will be taken soon," a BCCI official privy to the developments told Indian Express. "We have been told by the security agencies that a high-profile game like India vs Pakistan, for which thousands of travelling fans are expected to reach Ahmedabad, should be avoided since they will be stretched because of Navratri."

The report mentioned that BCCI secretary Jay Shah has called for a meeting with state associations in New Delhi on July 27 to discuss the India-Pakistan World Cup matter. The game is unlikely to be shifted out of Ahmedabad but the board will apprise the member associations of the security concerns and finalise a fresh date.