India’s Predicted XI for India vs England World Cup 2023 clash

The hosts, India, are on a roll in the ongoing edition of the World Cup 2023, having won all five games so far. Barring the previous game against New Zealand, where they had to sweat a bit more to scrape a victory, the Men in Blue have had a dominating time in the World Cup so far. The Indian players are in form and rocking in every game with superior performances.

After their four-wicket victory over New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday (October 22), India are enjoying an extended week-long break before they prepare for their next crucial game against England in Lucknow on Sunday (October 29). It will be a vital contest for India in numerous ways.

The most significant reason is that a victory against the defending champions, England, would almost confirm their spot in the knockout stages of the tournament. They have already won five matches, and the teams with six victories will likely qualify for the next round. Hence, the Men in Blue will give their all in this encounter.

However, India have a significant concern ahead of this big game. Their talismanic all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, will not be available for selection in this game. Hardik sustained an injury to his left ankle while trying to stop a boundary off his own bowling against Bangladesh and went off the field immediately and didn’t bowl in that game further.

The injury also ruled him out against the Kiwis last week, and the latest news about Hardik is not encouraging, either. Pandya has damaged his ligament slightly and will undergo a fitness test on Thursday (October 26). A call on him will be taken following the results of the fitness test.

Hardik’s absence will trouble India, as he balances the squad more than anyone else. His recent improvements with the ball enabled India to use him as the third seamer while he also batted at No. 6 and provided the final flourish to the innings. Now, India will have to stick with less batting depth again.

India’s XI might remain unchanged from the previous match against New Zealand. The captain, Rohit Sharma, will open the innings with the in-form Shubman Gill. Virat Kohli, who has been in terrific form this year, will hold the No. 3 position. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul will be slotted at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

In the absence of Hardik Pandya, the sensational Suryakumar Yadav will continue holding the vital No. 6 position. While Suryakumar won’t bowl, he will be used as a finisher, like Hardik Pandya. He has shown encouraging signs when being slotted at No. 6 in ODIs.

Ravindra Jadeja will be the sole all-rounder in the XI. He showed encouraging signs as a batter in the last game and will hold the No. 7 position. His value will increase in Hardik’s absence.

Mohammed Shami took a five-wicket haul in the last game, which means he will start ahead of Shardul Thakur again. He will take the No. 8 spot. Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will occupy the remaining positions and act as the tailenders, along with Mohammed Shami.

India’s Predicted XI for India vs England World Cup 2023 clash

Top Order - Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli

Middle Order - Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounder - Ravindra Jadeja

Spinner - Kuldeep Yadav

Pacers - Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

