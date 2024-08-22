India to start next World Test Championship cycle with gruelling overseas tour

This will be India's first series in the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

In a recent development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), earlier today revealed the schedule for the India tour of England 2025.

The ENG vs IND will be India's first series in the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and it's expected to be a gruelling challenge in the English conditions.

The Men in Blue are slated to lock horns with the England Lions in a five-Test affair, starting from 20 June - August 4.

The first Test will be played in Leeds (20-24 June), followed by matches in Edgbaston (2-6 July), Lord's (10-14 July), Old Trafford (23-27 July) and Oval (July 31-August 4).

Announced! 🥁



A look at #TeamIndia's fixtures for the 5⃣-match Test series against England in 2025 🙌#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/wS9ZCVbKAt — BCCI (@BCCI) August 22, 2024

India shared spoils with England on their last tour

The last India tour of England was in 2021 which ended in a 2-2 draw. The series was unfortunately cancelled after four Test matches, with the scoreline tipped in favour of India at 2-1, due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp. The last match was eventually played next year in 2022 which the Three Lions won by seven wickets.

The teams have faced each other recently as well earlier this year where the hosts registered a dominating 4-1 victory. Young talent Yashasvi Jaiswal emerged as the star of the show, scoring over 700 runs, including two double tons. The series also saw five Indian youngsters earn their respective debuts - starting with Rajat Patidar to the likes of Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep and Devdutt Padikkal.

Prior to the England series next year, India has a chance of featuring in the final of the WTC Final in the current cycle. India is the current leader of the WTC points table with a win percentage of 68.51, higher than the second-placed Australia.

However, the Aussies are ahead on points – 90 compared to India's 74 but the Rohit Sharma-led side have played three fewer Tests and won six out of nine.

