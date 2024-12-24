India v Pakistan on February 23 in Dubai: Full Champions Trophy 2025 Fixtures, Dates and Venue Details Revealed

The Final will be played on March 9.

After much anticipation, the fixtures for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 were finally revealed earlier today (December 24). The eight-team tournament will kick off on February 19 with the summit clash scheduled for March 9. A total of 15 matches will be played across Pakistan and Dubai.

The high-octane India vs Pakistan clash has been slated for February 23, in Dubai. Notably, after the Indian Board raised concerns about travelling to Pakistan – the host nation of the tournament, India’s matches were shifted to Dubai. The three group stage matches featuring India, along with the first semi-final, will now take place in Dubai.

The teams have been divided into two groups. Group A of the tournament includes the reigning Champions Trophy winners and hosts, Pakistan, along with India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Group B consists of the 2023 Cricket World Cup champions, Australia, as well as Afghanistan, England, and South Africa.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Fixtures:

19 February, Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi, Pakistan

20 February, Bangladesh v India, Dubai

21 February, Afghanistan v South Africa, Karachi, Pakistan

22 February, Australia v England, Lahore, Pakistan

23 February, Pakistan v India, Dubai

24 February, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

25 February, Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

26 February, Afghanistan v England, Lahore, Pakistan

27 February, Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

28 February, Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore, Pakistan

1 March, South Africa v England, Karachi, Pakistan

2 March, New Zealand v India, Dubai

4 March, Semi-final 1, Dubai

5 March, Semi-final 2, Lahore, Pakistan

9 March, Final, Lahore (unless India qualify, when it will be played in Dubai)

10 March, Reserve day

