ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Fixtures
News
December 24, 2024 - 5:59 pm

India v Pakistan on February 23 in Dubai: Full Champions Trophy 2025 Fixtures, Dates and Venue Details Revealed

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The Final will be played on March 9.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Fixtures

After much anticipation, the fixtures for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 were finally revealed earlier today (December 24). The eight-team tournament will kick off on February 19 with the summit clash scheduled for March 9. A total of 15 matches will be played across Pakistan and Dubai.

The high-octane India vs Pakistan clash has been slated for February 23, in Dubai. Notably, after the Indian Board raised concerns about travelling to Pakistan – the host nation of the tournament, India’s matches were shifted to Dubai. The three group stage matches featuring India, along with the first semi-final, will now take place in Dubai.

The teams have been divided into two groups. Group A of the tournament includes the reigning Champions Trophy winners and hosts, Pakistan, along with India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Group B consists of the 2023 Cricket World Cup champions, Australia, as well as Afghanistan, England, and South Africa.

ALSO READ: Star India Pacer Targeted for Suspect Bowling Action; Under Scanner Ahead of Boxing Day Test

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Fixtures:

19 February, Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi, Pakistan

20 February, Bangladesh v India, Dubai

21 February, Afghanistan v South Africa, Karachi, Pakistan

22 February, Australia v England, Lahore, Pakistan

23 February, Pakistan v India, Dubai

24 February, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

25 February, Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

26 February, Afghanistan v England, Lahore, Pakistan

27 February, Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

28 February, Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore, Pakistan

1 March, South Africa v England, Karachi, Pakistan

2 March, New Zealand v India, Dubai

4 March, Semi-final 1, Dubai

5 March, Semi-final 2, Lahore, Pakistan

9 March, Final, Lahore (unless India qualify, when it will be played in Dubai)

10 March, Reserve day

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Related posts

Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan Speedster Voluntarily Drops Himself From South Africa Tests To Prepare for Champions Trophy 2025

He will however feature in the Bangladesh Premier League
News
24/12/2024
Virat Kohli

How Virat Kohli Tackled His Glaring Weakness in India Nets Ahead of Boxing Day Test Match

Kohli has been consistently exploited by the Aussie pacers in the series.
News
24/12/2024
Jasprit Bumrah

Star India Pacer Targeted for Suspect Bowling Action; Under Scanner Ahead of Boxing Day Test

He was previously suspected for his action after the series opener in Perth.
News
24/12/2024
Shubman Gill was hit on his hand while practising in the net session on Tuesday (December 24) to give more injury scares to the team.

India’s Injury Woes Worsen! Star Batter Hit on Hands in Nets Before the Boxing Day Test

He sustained the blow while facing Mohammed Siraj and shook his hand immediately in pain.
News
24/12/2024
Dale Steyn has clarified the situation and explained how things work when the pitches are allotted for the net sessions.

Dale Steyn Reacts to Accusations of Australia Providing Substandard Training Wickets to India During Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024

Dale Steyn has clarified the situation and explained how things work when the pitches are allotted for the net sessions.
News
24/12/2024
Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently retired from international cricket, dissected how MS Dhoni operated on the field and what made him successful as a captain.

Ashwin Reveals MS Dhoni’s Captaincy Mantra Behind Immense Success

Ravichandran Ashwin will play with MS Dhoni again in IPL 2025 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
News
24/12/2024
