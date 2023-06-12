Draft schedule for 2023 World Cup: India vs Pakistan venue, date revealed

The marquee encounter between the two great rivals for the 2023 World Cup will be held potentially in front of a 1 lakh-capacity crowd.

The highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash for the 2023 World Cup supremacy could be held on October 15 in Ahmedabad, says ICC's draft schedule prepared for the quadrennial event, spread to all full-member countries since finally being shared by the BCCI.

A copy of the schedule has been unveiled by ESPNcricinfo with the clash between the two arch-rivals scheduled for mid-October in Ahmedabad, paving the way for the ground's eye-catching 1,00,000 capacity to be the perfect setting for the most riveting battle between the neighbours.

India, however, begin their campaign with a bout against another of their esteemed arch-rivals Australia on October 8 in Chennai - three days after the surprising tournament opener arrangement between England and New Zealand on October 5 in Ahmedabad, a repeat of the most thrilling 2019 World Cup final at Lord's.

The BCCI shared the draft schedule for the 2023 World Cup to the ICC, which is currently sent for feedback from all full-member countries. A final schedule is expected to be out by next week after months of frustrating delays and political interference on affairs, mainly based on the India-Pakistan ties.

India versus Pakistan on October 15 in 2023 World Cup

The draft sent by the Indian board amidst heavy speculations curiously doesn't note down venues for the semifinals to be held on November 15 and 16. But the final is confirmed to be played in Ahmedabad on November 19 - a straightforward arrangement, anticipated ever since the ground was inaugurated for international with the India-England Test match in early 2021.

ESPNcricinfo reported India have their nine-match league campaign spread across nine different venues in the country, with a match against Afghanistan scheduled in Delhi on October 11 in between the Australia and Pakistan encounters.

Four days later, the tournament hosts take on Bangladesh in Pune on October 19. Following games are planned versus New Zealand on October 22 in Dharamshala and England on October 29 in Lucknow. Rohit Sharma and company lock horns with South Africa on November 5 in Kolkata.

Preceding the Proteas encounter will be a league game against a qualifier side in Mumbai on November 2. India will round off their league matches with a clash against the other qualifying side on November 11 in Bangalore.

India's draft schedule for 2023 World Cup: