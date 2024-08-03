Injury list grows as another player ruled out of the Sri Lanka vs India ODIs

The ongoing series between Sri Lanka and India has been plagued with injuries as several players have been nursing injuries and ruled out of the action.

The ongoing series between Sri Lanka and India has been plagued with injuries as several players have been nursing injuries and ruled out of the action. The list continues to grow, with another Sri Lankan player out of the remainder of the ODI rubber due to a hamstring injury.

The star all-rounder, Wanindu Hasaranga, has been ruled out of the remaining ODI series due to a hamstring issue, which is a significant blow to Sri Lanka. Hasaranga held his left hamstring while appealing on the final delivery of his spell in the first ODI in the 47th over, and it seemed to be serious enough to keep him out of action for a while.

Jeffrey Vandersay has been named his replacement for the rest of the series. The 34-year-old has snared 27 wickets at an average of 31.44, with the best of 4/10, in 20 ODI matches.

His last outing came in January earlier this year in an ODI against Zimbabwe in Colombo, where he picked two wickets. Vandersay might find a spot in the XI straightaway and replace Hasaranga in the second ODI tomorrow.

Wanindu Hasaranga - troubled with a series of injuries

The last year or so has been frustrating for Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been troubled with a number of injuries. Initially, he missed the Asia Cup 2023 due to a thigh strain and later missed the World Cup 2023 in India due to a grade three hamstring tear.

Then, Hasaranga was also a major missing in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) season, where he was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at his base price of INR 1.50 crore. After playing in the T20 World Cup, where he also led the unit, Hasaranga has dealt with another blow, and his recovery period is unknown.

It is the fifth injury since the start of the T20I series for Sri Lanka, which has impacted their performances. Initially, Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara missed the T20I series due to bronchitis and respiratory infection and thumb injury, respectively.

Later, Dilshan Madushanka sustained a hamstring injury, and Matheesha Pathirana injured his shoulder before the ODI leg. Sri Lanka’s bowling attack is depleted due to the absence of their regular starters, and the situation has been exacerbated due to a fresh addition to the list.

