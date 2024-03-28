WATCH: R Ashwin smashes two massive SIXES off Anrich Nortje in RR vs DC clash

RR surprised everyone when they sent in Ashwin at No.5

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC), Ravichandran Ashwin gave an exemplary display of his batting prowess by hitting two maximums off Proteas pacer Anrich Nortje.

RR got off to a shaky start, having already faced a flurry of early dismissals with Yashasvi Jaiswal (5), Jos Buttler (11), and skipper Sanju Samson (15) falling victim to DC's formidable bowling attack.

Expectations were high as fans expected Shimron Hetmyer or Dhruv Jurel to accompany Riyan Parag at the crease but RR surprised everyone by sending in all-rounder R Ashwin at the No. 5 position.

WATCH: Ashwin slam Nortje for two maximums

Initially facing criticism on social media platforms, Ashwin promptly silenced his detractors by launching a six off Kuldeep Yadav and following it up with two more maximums against Anrich Nortje in the subsequent over at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

As accolades poured in for Ashwin's impressive performance, his innings was halted by Axar Patel after he scored 29 runs off 19 balls. Nevertheless, Ashwin's contribution proved vital for RR, as his partnership with Parag aided the team in recovering from early setbacks, culminating in a 50+ run partnership.

At the conclusion of 18 overs, Rajasthan Royals (RR) had amassed 145 runs while losing 5 wickets. Riyan Parag had achieved a half-century and was accompanied by Shimron Hetmyer (1*) at the crease. Among the Delhi Capitals (DC) bowlers, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, and Kuldeep Yadav each secured a wicket.

