WATCH: Kuldeep Yadav forces Rishabh Pant to review by dragging his hands

Incidentally, it turned out to be correct as DC landed a massive blow on Rajasthan Royals.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC), a rather comical incident happened in the middle that amused the fans watching the contest.

During RR's batting, Kuldeep Yadav was convinced of a lbw appeal against opener Jos Buttler and wanted to review it. However, the DC wicketkeeper and captain Rishabh Pant didn't look like he was on the same page with the call. Yadav then jokingly took Pant's hand physically and signalled towards the umpire for a DRS.

The left-arm wrist-spinner's call to take the review also proved to be the correct one as the Capitals landed a massive blow at the Royals..

It happened during the 8th over of the innings when Buttler attempted a reverse sweep in an effort to ease the pressure but failed to make contact with the ball. Although Pant and Kuldeep aggressively appealed, the umpire remained unmoved.

Subsequently, upon Pant's request for a review, the ball tracking technology confirmed that the delivery was indeed hitting the middle and leg stumps.

Ashwin and Riyan Parag steady innings for Rajasthan Royals

Earlier, DC won the toss and opted to field first. Mukesh Kumar struck early for DC to remove Indian starlet Yashasvi Jaiswal from the crease for just 5 runs off 7 deliveries.

RR captain Sanju Samson was the next to depart, edging a delivery from pacer Khalil Ahmed to Pant behind the wickets. He went back to the dugout after scoring 15 runs from 14 deliveries.

Following him, Buttler was dismissed for 11 runs off 16 deliveries after failing to score a single boundary throughout his innings.

Riyan Parag and Ravichandran Ashwin then took charge, making amends for Rajasthan Royals by stabilizing the innings during the middle overs. The duo played cautiously to consolidate the team's position.

ALSO READ: Kolkata Knight Riders name U-19 World Cup star as replacement for injured Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Telegram Group Join Now

At the time of writing this, RR are 143 for 5 in 17.3 overs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.