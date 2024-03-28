Kolkata Knight Riders name U-19 World Cup star as replacement for injured Mujeeb Ur Rahman

He grabbed the headlines with some sensational performances in the U-19 World Cup earlier this year.

In a recent development, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has named their replacement for the injured Mujeeb Ur Rahman. The Afghanistan spinner, who was bought by the franchise at last December's auction in Dubai for INR 2 crores is still rehabbing from his right phalanx sprain.

The two-time IPL winners have added another Afghanistan sensation, sixteen-year-old Allah Ghazanfar at his base price for INR 20 lakhs for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

At only 15, Ghazanfar became the youngest player when he entered the the 2023 IPL player auction but ultimately went unsold. He also played for Afghanistan in this year’s U19 World Cup in South Africa and grabbed the headlines with some sensational performances.

Allah Ghazanfar, who shone in the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 in South Africa has also earned a maiden call-up to the senior ODI team.

Ghazanfar has represented his national side in 2 ODIs and the youngster has played 3 T20s and 6 List A matches and has 5 and 4 wickets respectively against his name.

KKR name replacement for Mujeeb Ur Rahman

The right-arm offbreak bowler made his international debut during Afghanistan's ODI series against Ireland earlier this year and will become the youngest player for KKR to play in the IPL if manages to earn a cap this season.

He will now be joining a star-studded spin attack in KKR comprising the likes of Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma amongst others.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals too roped in left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj from South Africa as a replacement for the injured Prasidh Krishna.

Both KKR and RR have kicked off their IPL 2024 campaign with victories against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants respectively.

