Rajasthan Royals name replacement for Prasidh Krishna

Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffered a massive blow before the start of IPL 2024, as one of their premium domestic pacers, Prasidh Krishna, was ruled out of the tournament.

It was Krishna’s second consecutive absence from the league since he also missed IPL 2023 due to undergoing surgery.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffered a massive blow before the start of IPL 2024, as one of their premium domestic pacers, Prasidh Krishna, was ruled out of the tournament. Krishna sustained a left quadriceps injury on the initial day of Karnataka’s Ranji Trophy fixture against Gujarat in Ahmedabad earlier in the year.

Krishna underwent surgery on his left proximal quadriceps tendon on February 23 and continued rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Consequently, he was unable to take any part in IPL 2024, ruled out for the whole season.

It was Krishna’s second consecutive absence from the league since he also missed IPL 2023 due to undergoing surgery. He suffered a lumbar stress fracture, for which he was operated on and missed the season due to the rehabilitation process.

Also Read: Shreevats Goswami reminds fans of former 16-year-old RCB player after Kwena Maphaka debut goes wrong

Krishna was an integral member of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 and played a significant role in RR’s journey to the final, where they suffered an agonising defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT). His continued absence has depleted RR’s pace attack, for the Rajasthan-based franchise bought Krishna at a whopping price of INR 10 crore in the mega auction for IPL 2022.

Keshav Maharaj replaces Prasidh Krishna for IPL 2024

Since Prasidh Krishna was unavailable for the whole season, Rajasthan Royals have named the South African spinner Keshav Maharaj as their replacement player. Maharaj has featured in 159 T20 matches in his career and snared 130 wickets at 24.68 balls apiece, with the best of 4/15.

Maharaj travelled with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as their net bowler this season. As the official statement reads, he will now link with Rajasthan Royals at his base price of INR 50 Lakhs for IPL 2024.

“Prasidh Krishna recently underwent surgery on his left proximal quadriceps tendon and is currently recovering. His replacement Keshav Maharaj, a veteran South African cricketer, has played 27 T20Is, 44 ODIs and 50 Tests and has scalped 237 wickets in international cricket. Additionally, he has played 159 T20s, picking up 130 wickets and can chip in with some handy runs. RR have brought him on board for his base price of INR 50 Lac.”

Adam Zampa also pulled out his name before IPL 2024, vacating an overseas spot for someone else to take. RR already have a few domestic pace options available, so they went with a backup spinner, who has bowled quite well in white-ball cricket lately.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.