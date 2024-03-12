Rajasthan Royals bowler ruled out of IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals won the inagural season of IPL but have failed to win the trophy since.

In a disappointing news for Rajasthan Royals fans, fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of IPL 2024. Krishna underwent surgery last month on his left proximal quadriceps tendon. He will be monitored by the BCCI medical team and expected to start his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) soon.

Krishna made his Test debut in South Africa but failed to impress. He bowled with high pace but his erratic lines and length did not help his cause. After returning from the tour, he played in Karnataka’s Ranji Trophy game against Gujarat, where he picked up the injury.

BCCI press release on Prasidh Krishna’s availability

The BCCI press release confirmed that Prasidh Krishna has not been passed fit for the upcoming season of IPL.

“The fast bowler (Prasidh Krishna) underwent surgery on February 23rd, 2024, on his left proximal quadriceps tendon. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and will resume rehab at the National Cricket Academy soon. He will not be able to take part in the upcoming TATA IPL 2024,” the BCCI press release read.

The lanky fast bowler also missed the previous season of IPL due to injury. His unavailability this season will affect Rajasthan Royals’ fast bowling stock, where Prasidh was expected to play a crucial role with the new ball. His unavailability also confirms that he will not be in plans for India’s T20 World Cup squad as well.

Updates on Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami

The BCCI also confirmed Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami’s fitness updates and their availability for IPL 2024. Rishabh Pant has been passed fit to play as a wicketkeeper-batter this season. The news comes as a sigh of relief for Delhi Capitals, who were relying on their captain’s fitness.

“After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming TATA IPL 2024,” the press release read.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Mohammed Shami has also been ruled out of the upcoming season of IPL. Shami underwent a successful surgery last month and is being monitored by BCCI medical team currently.

“The fast bowler (Mohammed Shami) successfully underwent surgery on February 26th, 2024, for his right heel problem. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team and is ruled out of the upcoming TATA IPL 2024,” the BCCI press release read.

The IPL 2024 will begin on March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings set to play Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opener.

