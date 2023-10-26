IPL 2024 auction date confirmed for Dec 19 in Dubai, PBKS enter with highest remaining purse

The ten IPL teams have until November 15 to submit their lists of retained and released players, following which the auction pool will be finalized in early December.

The player auction for the IPL 2024 season is set to take place on December 19 in Dubai, marking the first time the event will be held overseas. This occurrence will coincide with the second ODI of India's South Africa tour, scheduled for December 19 in Gqeberha.

The ten IPL teams have until November 15 to submit their lists of retained and released players, following which the auction pool will be finalized in early December. Each team will have a budget of INR 100 crore (approximately USD 12.02 million) to construct their squad for the 2024 season, reflecting an INR 5 crore increase from the previous season's purse of INR 95 crore. The amount allocated to each team on auction day will be contingent on the value of the players they release, along with their unutilized purse from the 2023 auction.

Despite being a one-day event, mini-auctions have yielded some of the most substantial acquisitions, particularly in the overseas players category. In anticipation of the 2023 season, Sam Curran emerged as the most expensive player in IPL history when Punjab secured him for INR 18.5 crore in December of the preceding year.

The upcoming auction is poised to witness the participation of several notable overseas players, including Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who recently expressed his intent to return to the IPL after an eight-year hiatus. Pat Cummins is also expected to join the bidding, having abstained from the IPL last year. Additionally, franchises anticipate the presence of key players such as Travis Head, Chris Woakes, Alex Hales, Sam Billings, and Gerald Coetzee.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kusal Mendis fools Adil Rashid with sharp thinking

Remaining purse:

Punjab Kings: INR 12.20 crore (USD 1.47million)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: INR 6.55 crore (USD 0.79 million)

Gujarat Titans: INR 4.45 crore (USD 0.54 million)

Delhi Capitals: INR 4.45 crore (USD 0.54 million)

Lucknow Super Giants: INR 3.55 crore (USD 0.43 million)

Rajasthan Royals: USD 3.35 crore (USD 0.40 million)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: INR 1.75 crore (USD 0.21 million)

Kolkata Knight Riders: INR 1.65 crore (USD 0.2 million)

Chennai Super Kings: INR 1.5 crore (USD 0.18 million)

Mumbai Indians: INR 0.05 crore (USD 0.006 million)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.