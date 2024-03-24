"Don't think any team has cracked powerplay": KL Rahul plays down LSG's loss to Rajasthan Royals

The new two-bouncer-per-over rule in the IPL this season seemed to have an impact.

KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) succumbed to a defeat in their Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) opener against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) earlier today. Following the loss, Rahul downplayed the side's lacklustre outing which saw them concede the contest by 20 runs.

Rahul opined that it's premature to draw significant conclusions, asserting that none of the teams have successfully dealt with the challenges posed during the Powerplay phase in the opening week of the tournament.

The implementation of the new two-bouncer-per-over regulation in this season's IPL appeared to have an impact, evident in Lucknow Super Giants' struggle during the initial six overs of their pursuit of 194 runs. They ended up losing three wickets and found themselves reeling at 47 for 3.

Rajasthan Royals too had a mediocre start, marginally better than LSG, accumulating 54 runs for the loss of two wickets within the first six overs. Sanju Samson spearheaded the scoring with a skillful knock of 82 runs, while Riyan Parag narrowly missed a half-century, departing after contributing 43 runs to set a target of 194 runs.

KL Rahul reasons powerplay struggles for loss against Rajasthan Royals

Rahul said at the post-match presentation ceremony in Jaipur."It is just the first game and I am not going to make too much out of it or over-analyse. Powerplay is crucial for every team, and I don't think any team has cracked it yet."

Rahul also acknowledged believed that the target of 194 wasn't overly daunting on the Sawai Man Singh Stadium pitch.

During the chase, interestingly both KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal had to undergo concussion protocols after being struck on the helmet by deliveries from Trent Boult.

Boult knocked Padikkal's helmet with a fiery bouncer that zeroed in on him. Darting at a menacing speed, the ball caught the LSG batter off-guard as he attempted a pull shot.

