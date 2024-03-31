Major headache for SRH after star overseas spinner gets ruled out of IPL 2024

He was the only overseas spinner in the SRH lineup.

In a recent development coming in, a Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star spinner has been ruled out of the entire season of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). Bought for INR 1.50 crores at last December's auction in Dubai after RCB surprisingly let him go, Wanindu Hasaranga is currently nursing an injury to his left heel and will require more time for his rehabilitation.

Speaking about the situation, SLC CEO Ashley de Silva told the Sunday Times Newspaper, "He is not taking part in the IPL as he needs to do some rehabilitation after meeting the podiatrist."

“There’s a swelling in the heel and he has been playing with injections. So he has decided to get this issue sorted out before the World Cup and informed us of his decision to skip the IPL this year,” de Silva added.

Hasaranga was expected to join SRH camp soon

According to recent reports, the dynamic all-rounder was slated to join the SRH camp "sooner than later" and dismissed any thoughts that the Sri Lankan T20 captain is not keen to play the tournament due to a money factor.

Although he was expected to join the SRH camp next week, that is now unlikely to happen as the heel injury Hasaranga picked up seems to be worse than initially thought.

The Sri Lankan is expected to travel to Dubai to seek expert advice for his heel.

With Wanindu Hasaranga getting ruled out, it will be a major headache for SRH, who do not currently have another overseas spinner in the squad. Incidentally, just before the auction, SRH released England’s Adil Rashid, who played two games for them last season.

